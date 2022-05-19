Equator's Beverage Refrigerator Set To Revolutionize How Beverages Are Stored In Compact Spaces

Equator Beverage Refrigerator

Designed with 1.4 cubic feet of interior space, and a myriad of advanced features, individuals can store and cool up to 46 cans at one time.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created to be the ultimate drink storage solution for RVs, studio apartments, dorm rooms, and all other compact spaces, the Equator BR 140 Beverage Refrigerator allows individuals to cool up to 46 cans of their favorite beverages at one time. Measuring just 17.32 x 25 x 15 (HxWxD), this efficient model can function as either a freestanding or built-in unit. With a net weight of just 53 pounds, the refrigerator is also highly portable.

“Storing a large number of beverages in compact spaces has never been easier than it is with the BR 140 model,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our team has painstakingly worked on the development of this beverage cooler to create an advanced cooling solution for any small space.”

The beverage chiller BR 140’s powerful single temperature zone is the secret behind the unit’s even and consistent chilling capacity. Depending on an individual’s preferences, the interior temperature can be set between 34F and 50F using intuitive touchpad controls. Powering this cooling system is an energy-efficient compressor. Monitoring the refrigerator’s temperature is made ultra easy (even in the dark) thanks to its bright exterior LED display.

Other notable features of this model include steel wire shelves (which allow for efficient air circulation), an anti-UV glass door, stainless steel handle, built-in/freestanding design, and ETL certification. The interior is illuminated by an LED light, which can be turned on with the tap of a button.

The Equator BR 140 Beverage Refrigerator is also suitable for commercial use. Businesses such as nail salons, hair salons, and dental offices can store complimentary client beverages without sacrificing style or space.

Every unit is backed by Equator’s one year parts and labor warranty, and comes with a QR code that allows customers to effortlessly access the warranty, owner’s manual, and more. The BR 140 Beverage Refrigerator is now available at an MSRP of $549 for purchase on Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others and also on Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.