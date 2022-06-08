Michael Patrick Partners' New Hire Expands Video Creative Strategies

About

Michael Patrick Partners is a San Francisco design studio best known for developing the E*TRADE identity. Along with an expertise in brand identity and integrated design systems, it also provides a focus on brand management, digital and packaging to differentiate a market presence at any stage of an organization’s life cycle. Throughout four decades, the studio has created, maintained and evolved brands — a body of work that has spanned banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to healthcare, and technology to transportation. Review engaging outcomes that have received 500+ awards from the most coveted competitions. Visit michaelpatrickpartners.com to learn more.

http://michaelpatrickpartners.com