Michael Patrick Partners' New Hire Expands Video Creative Strategies
San Francisco design studio's broadcast productions reap national awards.
Rob’s a high-energy, creative animal. His first two broadcast commercials won ADDY Awards and now an education video just won top recognition from University & College Designers Association.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners announced today that the addition of a new creative director has helped move its award-winning video capability to a new level.
— Keith Pacoma, studio co-creative director
The more robust production offering was accomplished through the hiring of senior creative director, Robert Maidens. Maidens joined the studio to ensure a wider range of video creative strategies could be offered to its client base.
Prior to joining the design studio, Maidens worked at the world-renowned Chicago office of Leo Burnett on campaigns for Fifth Third Bank, McDonald’s, Norton by Symantec and Samsung.
Most recently, the design studio — under Maidens' direction — completed productions for the beverage market (Oregon-based Suzie’s Brewery Company hard seltzer product launch), financial services (Silicon Valley’s Technology Credit Union marketing campaign), and two Pacific Northwest education clients (Linfield University fundraising venture and Gonzaga University brand-awareness advertising campaign).
Best known for developing the E*TRADE identity, Michael Patrick Partners expanded its video capabilities to help clients accomplish a highly-visual dimension to their marketing campaigns. The studio's work ranges from simple productions using archival stock video, to intricate broadcast commercials.
Maidens states: "The studio’s leadership has always believed that collaboration with top creative partners is vital to our evolution. Through the years they've routinely enlisted top illustrators and photographers. I was asked to do the same for video — to make introductions and develop preproduction processes that ensure our work product is elevated by the artists we partner with.”
At Michael Patrick Partners, for the recent airing of the March NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament, Maidens provided the creative strategy and assembled an impressive cast of production partners led by creative director and writer Andrei Chahine to produce a 60-second tv ad to promote the Gonzaga University brand. The Gonzaga "Hands" video was presented to the nation on CBS, ESPN, TNT, and TruTV.
Throughout four decades, the Michael Patrick Partners’ studio has received 500+ awards from the nation’s most coveted creative competitions — the expanded video capability now ensures that its clients can project a differentiated message at multiple budget entry points.
