Michael Patrick Partners' New Hire Expands Video Creative Strategies

Profile photograph of Robert Maidens, creative director.

Robert Maidens, Creative Director

Archival 1950's photograph of a young, blond woman wearing retro sunglasses.

Suzie's Hard Seltzer Product Launch

Photograph of an adult hand and an infant's hand about to touch.

Gonzaga University Brand Awareness

San Francisco design studio's broadcast productions reap national awards.

Rob’s a high-energy, creative animal. His first two broadcast commercials won ADDY Awards and now an education video just won top recognition from University & College Designers Association.”
— Keith Pacoma, studio co-creative director
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners announced today that the addition of a new creative director has helped move its award-winning video capability to a new level.

The more robust production offering was accomplished through the hiring of senior creative director, Robert Maidens. Maidens joined the studio to ensure a wider range of video creative strategies could be offered to its client base.

Prior to joining the design studio, Maidens worked at the world-renowned Chicago office of Leo Burnett on campaigns for Fifth Third Bank, McDonald’s, Norton by Symantec and Samsung.

Most recently, the design studio — under Maidens' direction — completed productions for the beverage market (Oregon-based Suzie’s Brewery Company hard seltzer product launch), financial services (Silicon Valley’s Technology Credit Union marketing campaign), and two Pacific Northwest education clients (Linfield University fundraising venture and Gonzaga University brand-awareness advertising campaign).

Best known for developing the E*TRADE identity, Michael Patrick Partners expanded its video capabilities to help clients accomplish a highly-visual dimension to their marketing campaigns. The studio's work ranges from simple productions using archival stock video, to intricate broadcast commercials.

Maidens states: "The studio’s leadership has always believed that collaboration with top creative partners is vital to our evolution. Through the years they've routinely enlisted top illustrators and photographers. I was asked to do the same for video — to make introductions and develop preproduction processes that ensure our work product is elevated by the artists we partner with.”

At Michael Patrick Partners, for the recent airing of the March NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament, Maidens provided the creative strategy and assembled an impressive cast of production partners led by creative director and writer Andrei Chahine to produce a 60-second tv ad to promote the Gonzaga University brand. The Gonzaga "Hands" video was presented to the nation on CBS, ESPN, TNT, and TruTV.

Throughout four decades, the Michael Patrick Partners’ studio has received 500+ awards from the nation’s most coveted creative competitions — the expanded video capability now ensures that its clients can project a differentiated message at multiple budget entry points.

Robert Maidens
Michael Patrick Partners
+1 650-656-5389
robert@michaelpatrickpartners.com

You just read:

Michael Patrick Partners' New Hire Expands Video Creative Strategies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Robert Maidens
Michael Patrick Partners
+1 650-656-5389 robert@michaelpatrickpartners.com
Company/Organization
Michael Patrick Partners
595 Pacific Avenue, 4th Floor
San Francisco, California, 94133
United States
+1 650-327-3185
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Michael Patrick Partners is a San Francisco design studio best known for developing the E*TRADE identity. Along with an expertise in brand identity and integrated design systems, it also provides a focus on brand management, digital and packaging to differentiate a market presence at any stage of an organization’s life cycle. Throughout four decades, the studio has created, maintained and evolved brands — a body of work that has spanned banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to healthcare, and technology to transportation. Review engaging outcomes that have received 500+ awards from the most coveted competitions. Visit michaelpatrickpartners.com to learn more.

http://michaelpatrickpartners.com

More From This Author
Michael Patrick Partners' New Hire Expands Video Creative Strategies
Michael Patrick Partners and Linfield University Produce Award-winning Fundraising Campaign
View All Stories From This Author