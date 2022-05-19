Canadian Medical Device Manufacturer of TrioMed Active Products receives European Medical Device Registration

The World Leading TrioMed Antimicrobial Active Medical products with the Fastest Killing Efficiency of Bacteria & Viruses of 5 minutes receives European MDR

We are honored to be one of the very few Canadian companies to have successfully received the European Medical Device Regulation Certification” — Ms Nathalie Lapierre, Executive Managing Director

MIRABEL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Biomedical inc., a medical device corporation, announces today that ALL the TrioMed Active Medical Products have received the European Medical Device Regulations Certification.

European countries now require even more demanding and sophisticated regulatory requirements for all medical devices and their manufacturers: the EU MDR. While many countries in North America have heard of the United States FDA regulatory agency for Medical Devices, the European MDR is as demanding if not more so in some cases with a focus on bringing safety and efficacy of Medical Devices in European countries to the highest standards worldwide. The EU MDR is achievable only by the most stringent of Medical Manufacturers and Medical products.

The European Device Registration Agency applies to 31 countries and was created by scientists, regulators, and governmental representatives from all these countries to unanimously meet their respective requirements.

The TrioMed Active Medical family of products includes medical tapes, dressings, and masks, all specifically engineered to meet the different needs of medical professionals in addition to being technologically enhanced to provide the unequaled property of the fastest killing performances of bacteria and viruses on their respective external surfaces.

10 years of dedicated work by a team of professionals created and patented the only non-toxic technology that activates only when the microbes are present and kills >99.97 % in 5 min or less.

“Receiving the European MDR authorization is a testament to the professionalism of the I3 BioMedical Team and the Quality of our TrioMed Medical Products,” said Pierre Jean Messier, Executive Chairman.

“Why would you allow medical tapes, dressings and other medical products to be placed on you or your loved ones knowing they are 100% contaminated with bacteria and viruses within minutes when you don’t have to live with that health risk anymore?” said Pierre Jean Messier, Executive Chairman.

TrioMed Active Technology is scientifically proven to eliminate >99.97% of some of the worst bacteria (ex: S.Aureus, MRSA, Streptococcus, Enterococcus VRE, K.Pneumoniae) & viruses (ex: Influenza, Coronavirus Sars-Cov-2)

For more information on the TrioMed Active products, visit www.i3biomedical.com or send an email to triomed@triomed.com

About i3 BioMedical Inc: i3 BioMedical is a Canadian medical device corporation, focused on the development and manufacturing of novel antimicrobial products incorporating the TrioMed Active Technology.