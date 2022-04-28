The External Surfaces of Medical Masks & N95 Respirators in use are a Major Reservoir of Bacteria and Viruses

Mask & Respirator (N95) VS TrioMed Active Mask external surface contamination test

Scientifically proven and demonstrated in the photos attached, only TrioMed Active Medical Mask stays Clean.

MIRABEL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Biomedical inc., a medical device corporation, releases today the comparative results of the contamination of the external material of Mask & Respirators (Ex: N95, KN95) after being worn for 30 minutes.

International Scientific and Governmental authorities recommend the use of masks preferably Medical Grade (ASTM 3, IIR) or Respirators (N95, KN95). As evidenced in the accompanying scientific photo, general respiratory protective masks accumulate large quantities of microbes on their external surfaces within minutes after putting them on. These microbes representing a major source of contamination are within a few millimeters from the nose and mouth of the wearer. All have the same Deficiency except for one Medical Mask: The TrioMed Active Medical Mask (ASTM 3 & European IIR) which provides an unequaled level of enhanced protection.

“Why would you wear a mask or respirator knowing they are contaminated with Bacteria and Viruses within minutes? It's scientifically proven, if you want a clean mask wear TrioMed.” said Pierre Jean Messier, Executive Chairman.

TrioMed Active Technology is scientifically proven to eliminate >99.97 of some of the worst bacteria (ex: S.Aureus, Streptococcus, Enterococcus, K.Pneumoniae) & viruses (ex: Influenza, Coronavirus Sars-Cov-2).

For more information on the TrioMed Active products, visit www.i3biomedical.com or send an email to triomed@triomed.com

About i3 BioMedical Inc: i3 BioMedical is a Canadian medical device corporation, focused on the development and manufacturing of novel antimicrobial products incorporating the TrioMed Active Technology.