Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,016 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Report Baby Formula Scams Targeting North Carolina Parents

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Parents of infants in North Carolina are struggling to feed their babies during the current baby formula shortage. But instead of helping parents in this perilous position, scammers are looking to take advantage of this crisis to steal a quick buck.

Here’s what you need to know: If you our someone you know is unable to find baby formula, contact your health care provider to create a feeding plan. Parents may also want to contact community organizations like United Way to identify food pantries or other sources of baby formula.

We know this is a desperate time for many parents, but please follow these tips to avoid getting scammed.

  • Avoid buying formula from auctions, unknown sellers, or overseas sellers. Scammers may post fake products online to try to steal your money.
  • Check out sellers before you buy from them. Look them up online to see if they have bad reviews, check with the Better Business Bureau, or call our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
  • Do not buy someone’s homemade infant formula. These recipes are not evaluated by the FDA and may lack necessary nutrients or have unverified ingredients.
  • Use a credit card to make purchases in case you need to dispute the transaction later.
  • Never fall for scammers pretending to be from a government agency who contact you and ask to collect recalled baby formula. You can check product recalls on the manufacturer’s website and if your product is recalled, take it back to the store.
  • Report price gouging concerns on baby formula to our office.

While parents across North Carolina work to find an adequate supply of baby formula, following these tips can help protect your child’s health and your money. If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Report Baby Formula Scams Targeting North Carolina Parents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.