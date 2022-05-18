New Leadership at Naropa Community Counseling
Bill Monroe takes role, Joy Redstone steps downBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naropa Community Counseling (NCC) is pleased to announce that Bill Monroe will assume the role of Clinical Director on May 30, 2022. Bill, who has been with NCC for 3 years as a clinical supervisor, will bring his history as an experienced community leader and his extensive clinical supervision and leadership skills to the clinic.
Bill Monroe is a licensed clinical social worker and licensed addiction counselor. He received his master’s degree in social work in 2001 from the University of Washington. Bill’s professional background reflects one of his core values, to be on a path of continued growth and learning. As such, Bill has provided mental health and addiction recovery services in varied settings, from the outdoors (Wilderness Therapy), to primary care offices and hospital emergency rooms, to inpatient and outpatient programs. He has worked with clients of all ages and with diverse populations including Native Alaskan and Indian youth, homeless individuals, and our military veterans. Bill offered leadership and program development to Boulder County Public Health’s (BCPH) teen substance abuse services, detox and transitional residential treatment for six years prior to those direct substance abuse services transitioning from BCPH to Mental Health Partners. He also earned an MBA from the University of Colorado in 2011 with a focus on leadership and organizational development and provided leadership development, coaching and training for a few years during Medicaid expansion.
Bill will be overseeing exciting new initiatives at NCC, such as the addition of peer support counseling and case management for clients struggling with addiction, funded by a grant by Mental Health Partners. NCC is exploring a collaboration with Explorando de Senderos, led by Marina LaGrave, in order to better meet the mental health needs in culturally informed ways for the Latino community in Boulder. And, NCC is poised to consider an expansion of services to the Longmont Community.
Joy Redstone, former director, will be opening a private practice called Radiant Life Counseling, continuing her work as an artist and her volunteer work in the community by servicing on the board of Feet Forward.
Established in 2015, Naropa Community Counseling (NCC) integrates contemplative approaches with modern clinical practice to assist clients in reaching their highest level of emotional and mental well-being. NCC provides cutting-edge, transformative intervention across a broad range of therapeutic services. NCC serves Boulder and Front Range residents with low to moderate income and accepts Medicaid.
