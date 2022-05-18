Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,015 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fourteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 2, 2022, to act on these bills.

  • CS/SB 336 – Uniform Commercial Code
  • SB 352 – Construction Liens
  • CS/SB 518 – Private Property Rights to Prune, Trim and remove Trees
  • CS/CS/CS/SB 706 – School Concurrency
  • CS/SB 754 – Mobile Home Registration Periods 
  • CS/CS/SB 1140 – Alarm Systems
  • CS/SB 1526 – Public Records
  • CS/HB 95 – Controlled Substances
  • CS/HB 899 – Mental Health of Students
  • CS/HB 909 – Pollution Control Standards and Liability
  • CS/CS/HB 915 – Commercial Motor Vehicle Registration
  • HB 1103 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County
  • HB 1429 – City of Ocala, Marion County
  • HB 1591 – Hernando County

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fourteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.