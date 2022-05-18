Route 2017 Blythdale Road Drilling this Week in Elizabeth

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations are underway on Route 2017 (Blythedale Road) in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County.

Drilling operations will occur on Blythdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, May 20. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur between Douglas Run Road and Offshore Drive as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

