52nd Kansas City Symphony Designers' Showhouse Sponsored by the Kansas City Symphony Alliance

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is pleased to present the 52nd Symphony Designers' Showhouse

One of the Longest-Running Showhouse Events in the Country Opens to the Public June 10 - July 3, 2022

We are grateful to the Aull family for their generosity and can’t wait to share this lovely, transformed home with the community.” — Barbara Berry, Symphony Designers' Showhouse Vice President

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas City Symphony Alliance (KCSA) has selected a stately, Normandy farmhouse-style home for its 52nd Symphony Designers’ Showhouse fundraiser, one of the longest-running events of its kind in the country. This Kansas City tradition will be open to the public June 10 through July 3 and benefits the Kansas City Symphony.

The house is located at 1025 W. 53RD Terrace in the Sunset Hill subdivision of Kansas City, Missouri, west of Loose Park. Owned by David Aull and the late Judy Aull, the house is 5,565 sq. ft., with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and features a glass conservatory, 5 fireplaces, a pool, slate roof and 4-car garage. The style elements include hand hewn oak beams, 18th and 19th century carved wood moldings and fireplace surrounds, French iron chandeliers, stained glass, and antique brick flooring. The home’s spectacular garden has been showcased in many charitable garden tours and includes walkways, fountains and a variety of lush plantings and foliage.

The residence was finished in 1932 and designed by Edward Tanner, the renowned architect responsible for designing the Country Club Plaza, Danforth Chapel at the University of Kansas, Linda Hall Library, and many prominent homes in the Country Club District and Johnson County. The house will provide multiple spaces for area designers to transform into works of art applying the latest design trends.

“The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is pleased to present one of Kansas City’s historic homes as our 52nd Symphony Designers’ Showhouse,” said Barbara Berry, Symphony Designers’ Showhouse Vice President.

The first Symphony Designers’ Showhouse was presented in 1970. The project has enabled KCSA to contribute more than $5 million to the Kansas City Symphony and its programs and has been recognized nationally as an exemplary fundraising project.

The fully decorated Showhouse will open to the public June 10 through July 3, 2022. A Boutique with a variety of accessories, jewelry and gift items. A café with boxed lunches (catered by Amore) will be available to visitors. The residence is also available for private events.

Tickets for the decorated showhouse tour are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and are on sale now at www.showhouse.org, at area ticket outlets and from KCSA members.

Visit www.showhouse.org for more information and follow us on Facebook at @KansasCitySymphonyAlliance.

About the Kansas City Symphony Alliance

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance is a nonprofit volunteer organization which promotes an interest in symphonic music throughout the greater Kansas City area, and in particular the welfare of the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony’s programming, young peoples’ concerts and youth activities, through volunteerism, educational projects, social activities and fundraising projects.

About the Kansas City Symphony

Founded in 1982, the Kansas City Symphony has established itself as a major force in the cultural life of the community. Praised for performances of uncompromising standard, the orchestra is the largest in the region and enjoys a national reputation under the artistic leadership of Music Director Michael Stern. The Symphony performs more than 130 concerts each year, reaching more than 250,000 community members. The Symphony welcomes guests of international acclaim as part of its Classical and Pops series and serves as the orchestra for the Kansas City Ballet and Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Complementing its full schedule of concerts, the Symphony enriches the lives of Kansas City residents by providing music education opportunities for children and adults, such as KinderKonzerts, Young People’s Concerts, an instrument petting zoo and concert comments. The Mobile Music Box, a popup stage created by the Symphony during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaches thousands of audience members each season with dozens of chamber music concerts throughout the Kansas City metro area.