Core Mobile, Inc. Attends Future Health Summit in Ireland, 2022
Core Mobile, Inc., a digital health company from California in USA, is attending Future Health in Dublin, Ireland from May 18-19, 2022.CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Mobile, Inc., a digital health company that leverages AI, real-time data and machine learning to optimize healthcare workflows, is attending Future Health Summit in Dublin, Ireland from May 18-19, 2022.
“Core Mobile was founded because of my own experience with my son going through surgeries. It was clear that there was a better way to improve hospital workflow while providing patient-centered care in order to improve access to care and outcomes. Core Mobile was founded for just that reason. We provide software as a service to improve access to care and patient outcomes and that is what we are excited to showcase at Future Health Summit.” - Chandra Shekhar Tekwani, Founder & CEO
Core Mobile will be presenting its suite of digital health solutions for healthcare facilities and providers in Dublin, Ireland.
“In a post-pandemic time when innovation in healthcare is needed most, Core Mobile transforms digital health to meet the needs of our healthcare systems. The healthcare system in Ireland experienced sustained pressure throughout the pandemic and now the work begins to make our systems more resilient and able to improve access to care without straining medical providers- and that’s what Core Mobile is all about.” - Sean Keenan, Investor, Board Director, and Head of European Operations
About Core Mobile, Inc.
Core Mobile is a Digital health company harnessing the power of mobile devices, location, real-time data, AI and machine learning for hospital optimization, including clinical workflow efficiency, to increase access to care and improve patient outcomes. Core Mobile optimizes the patient journey before hospitalization, during hospitalization and after discharge. Core Mobile does this by providing functions including patient scheduling optimization, staff scheduling, patient education, patient engagement, prep instruction compliance, preoperative readiness checks, clinical signage, electronic whiteboards, patient tracking with or without RTLS, voice-driven clinical documentation using mobile devices and smartwatches in addition to patient flow command centers, capacity management, and predictive data analytics solutions.
For more information contact, Chandra Tekwani, Founder & CEO, pr@coremobileinc.com +1 408 879 7206
About Future Health Summit
Future Health Summit is an “internationally distinguished event” that brings together the brightest minds in healthcare from Ireland, the UK, Europe, the US and around the world. The theme for Future Health Summit 2022 is ‘Navigating the Next Horizon.’ The two-day summit will consist of various plenary sessions that will examine how issues related to access, capacity, quality, innovation and workforce in the healthcare industry can be tackled.
“The Summit will bring together over 50 Health and associate industry Exhibitors to Dublin to network and build business ties around the event.”
More information: https://www.futurehealthsummit.com/
