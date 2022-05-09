Core Mobile, Inc. Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Mobile, Inc., a digital health company that leverages AI, real-time data and machine learning to optimize healthcare workflows, is excited to announce that they have been selected as a 2022 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This thirteen-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Core Mobile, Inc. was recognized for its innovation in bringing Scheduling Optimization, Patient Education & Engagement, Patient Tracking, Clinical Documentation, Outcomes Measurement & Surveys, ERAS Compliance and Quality Reporting to mobile devices, desktops, and Apple Watch with deployments at Veterans Affairs and authority to operate nationwide at VA.
“Core Mobile was founded because of my own experience with my son going through surgeries. It was clear that there was a better way to improve hospital workflow while providing patient-centered care in order to improve access to care and outcomes. Core Mobile was founded for just that reason. We provide software as a service to improve efficiency and patient outcomes.” - Chandra Shekhar Tekwani, Founder & CEO
“Companies from diverse fields and in various stages submitted their applications to our prestigious TiE50 Awards, showcasing innovation and disruption. In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in-kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper’s, a ground-breaking reality show, to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show,” said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.
“TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce the TiE50 winners. TiE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE Ecosystem” said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley
The TiE50 Awards were presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6th. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50
About Core Mobile, Inc.
Core Mobile is a Digital health company harnessing the power of mobile devices, location, real-time data, AI and machine learning for hospital optimization, including clinical workflow efficiency, to increase access to care and improve patient outcomes. Core Mobile optimizes the patient journey before hospitalization, during hospitalization and after discharge. Core Mobile does this by providing functions including patient scheduling optimization, staff scheduling, patient education, patient engagement, prep instruction compliance, preoperative readiness checks, clinical signage, electronic whiteboards, patient tracking with or without RTLS, voice-driven clinical documentation using mobile devices and smartwatches in addition to patient flow command centers, capacity management, and predictive data analytics solutions.
For more information contact, Chandra Tekwani, Founder & CEO, pr@coremobileinc.com +1 408 879 7206
About TiE50
Now celebrating its thirteenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early-to-mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
About TiEcon
TiEcon is the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs, as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.
TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2022 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org
