Keystone Expands to Idaho with Acquisition of AMI
Keystone, the premiere Homeowners Association management company in Southern California, expanded its reach into Idaho by acquiring Association Management, Inc.
This acquisition will lead to exciting new opportunities for our company as well as our team. We are thrilled to partner with AMI and expand to Idaho.””IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Keystone, the premiere Homeowners Association management company in Southern California, has expanded its reach into Idaho by acquiring Association Management Inc and its maintenance division, AMI Maintenance Solutions Inc. AMI and AMS are located in Boise, and were owned by its President, Alana Ashby, who owned the company for 12 years. Ashby wanted to ensure her company and its high level of service would be matched or exceeded by the firm buying AMI. After meeting with Keystone, she knew it was the right fit.
— Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone
“I’ve been working closely with Keystone CEO, Cary Treff, on this acquisition and I knew Keystone will continue to deliver the high-quality customer service with integrity that AMI customers have come to expect,” said Ashby, who will continue on with Keystone as a leader in Boise.
AMI has strong leadership and delivers outstanding customer service to their managed associations, which makes them a great fit to continue Keystone’s growth in the expanding Boise, Idaho market. Keystone, which has experienced consistent growth in the last five years, offered resources to continue AMI’s growth while reinforcing its core values and culture. The acquisition will expand Keystone’s portfolio to almost 650 clients in addition to adding thirty-five new team members.
“This acquisition will lead to exciting new opportunities for our company as well as our team,” said Cary Treff, CEO of Keystone. “At Keystone, we improve people’s lives beyond their expectations by focusing on an outstanding customer experience and employee experience. We are thrilled to partner with AMI and expand to Idaho.”
This is Keystone’s fourth acquisition in three years following Progressive Community Management in Southern California in 2019, Maximum Property Management in Aurora Colorado in 2021 and Pilot Property Management in San Diego in 2022. Keystone continues to explore other opportunities of expansion throughout the west.
Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in Southern California. Currently, the firm manages over 90,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Encinitas and Temecula, California as well as Aurora, Colorado.
