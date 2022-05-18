1909 Wins Bid to Purchase 314 Clematis Street from West Palm Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA)
The Non-Profit Organization Provides Workspace and Incubator Programs to Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
We are excited to have this opportunity to continue to provide necessary resources to our entrepreneur and small business community and we are grateful that the CRA Board saw the value in our proposal”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1909, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, announces that it has been chosen by the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to be the new purchaser of a 30,000 square foot space located at 314 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach.
— Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909
1909 was awarded the purchasing opportunity after months of discussions, proposals and meetings, from a field of four entities vying for the space. 1909’s bid included a $10 million cash offer, plus $300,000 for improvements to the alley way behind the building.
The vote was taken during the West Palm Beach CRA meeting at City Hall on Monday, May 16. Danielle Casey, Co-Founder of 1909, and Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909, co-presented to the West Palm Beach Mayor and Commissioners on behalf of the organization. More than fifty 1909 members and its supporters packed the room. A live vote ended with 1909 being ranked first out of the four entities that made proposals.
1909, which has outgrown its current space at 313 Datura Street, will use 314 Clematis Street as a hub for innovation, collaboration, experience and growth. 1909 currently serves over 200 diverse entrepreneurs, technologists, creatives, and small business owners through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person programming, collaboration, mentorship, a business-accelerator program, and more. 1909 is considered the cornerstone of the entrepreneur ecosystem in downtown West Palm Beach.
“Our main goal during our presentation was to communicate to the City of West Palm Beach that 1909 is fully committed to providing space in this building to local businesses, not national players,” said Casey. “This space will be filled with businesses, that are currently being priced out of downtown, forced to close, or are in non-sustainable leases. Our number one priority is to provide them a space to thrive and grow.”
Ostrovitz added: “We are excited to have this opportunity to continue to provide necessary resources to our entrepreneur and small business community and we are grateful that the CRA Board saw the value in our proposal. We have enjoyed working with the City of West Palm Beach for many years and are excited to expand our support for this community. A special thank you goes to our amazing team who helped make this possible, our inspiring community of 1909 Members who this project is designed for, and to the West Palm Beach community for their support for this project.”
Following yesterday’s vote, the next steps include going into contract with the City of West Palm Beach, then finalizing plans with 1909’s general contractor and architecture firm. 1909 anticipates that the building should be fully operational in about 24 months.
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating a more decentralized organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, go to https://weare1909.org/.
