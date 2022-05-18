Baltic Prime Ministers fully endorse the decisions of Finland and Sweden to join NATO

LITHUANIA, May 18 - Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš, and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė fully endorse and warmly welcome the historic decisions of Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

‘Finland and Sweden share the same values that bind the NATO Allies together and share our commitment to the principles that constitute the foundation of Euro-Atlantic security. The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will enhance our collective security and strengthen the Alliance.

The Baltic States together with Finland and Sweden share the responsibility for peaceful, secure, and prosperous Nordic Baltic region. The accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO will help to achieve these goals and open new opportunities for our countries for closer and stronger cooperation in the fields of security and defence.

Our security interests are the same, and we share similar security threats and challenges. Therefore, the Baltic States will address these threats and challenges in close cooperation and solidarity with Finland and Sweden, both as NATO Allies, and during the time of Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO process. We will do our utmost to ensure that this accession process will go swiftly and smoothly.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the NATO’s role as a defensive Alliance that strives for peace, security, and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic has become even more important. We are looking forward to working together with Finland and Sweden within the Alliance to achieve these goals’, reads the Joint Statement of the Baltic Prime Ministers.

Joint Statement of the Prime Ministers of the Baltic States on the decisions of Finland and Sweden to join NATO