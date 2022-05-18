Prime Minister’s greetings to France’s new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

LITHUANIA, May 18 - On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has greeted Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France, wishing her every success in implementing the goals that are important for France and for Europe as a whole.

According to Prime Minister Šimonytė, in the face of the shocking and brutal Russian war against Ukraine, the mobilization of the European Union and NATO member states in support of Ukraine’s heroic efforts to defend not only its independence and territorial integrity but also the European security order and the values of the entire democratic world is as important as ever.

‘We appreciate French Presidency’s efforts to achieve a unified EU response to Russia’s aggression through further sanctions and leadership in mobilizing EU support for war-torn Ukraine. I hope that Ukraine’s request for EU membership will also be properly answered during the French Presidency. We attach great importance to France’s contribution to the security of the Baltic region and look forward to working together to further strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

We are interested in further developing the strategic bilateral dialogue with France as one of Lithuania’s key partners, we are ready to further strengthen economic cooperation, while safeguarding and promoting European values, striving for sustainable growth, international peace, and stability wherever we can – from Europe to the Sahel. I am convinced that the preparations for the upcoming Lithuanian-French cultural season in 2024 will contribute to the development of the ties between our countries and the people’, reads Prime Minister’s letter.