Paul Davis Restoration Launches New Program for USAA Insurance
Paul Davis will be a direct program provider on USAA’s Property Direct Repair Program (PDRP)
We have established a long history of serving USAA and are excited about building upon our relationship ”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Davis, one of North America’s top restoration companies, announced a new program today, created exclusively for USAA and its Members. Paul Davis will be a direct program provider on USAA’s Property Direct Repair Program (PDRP) and provide property claims support to their Members throughout the United States.
— Brad Cowan, Executive VP of Business Development for Paul Davis.
The two companies share a similar culture and set of values, along with a long history of serving members of the military. The relationship between the two companies, both known for excellent service, began 25 years ago with Paul Davis, the restoration company’s late founder. Early on Mr. Davis saw the potential of a long-term, ongoing relationship with USAA and recognized that both companies were aligned in the mission to serve the military community.
“We have established a long history of serving USAA and are very excited about building upon our relationship and providing even greater support for USAA’s Members as a key provider on USAA’s Property Direct Repair Program,” Brad Cowan, Executive VP of Business Development for Paul Davis.
For more than 55 years, Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration and is approaching 350 franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction and remodeling. The company has been chosed as one of the best places to work by Florida Trends Magazine.
Brad Cowan
Paul Davis Restoration
+1 314-488-9826
BCowan@pauldavis.com