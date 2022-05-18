Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,980 in the last 365 days.

Paul Davis Restoration Launches New Program for USAA Insurance

Paul Davis Restoration Logo

Florida Trends

Paul Davis will be a direct program provider on USAA’s Property Direct Repair Program (PDRP)

We have established a long history of serving USAA and are excited about building upon our relationship ”
— Brad Cowan, Executive VP of Business Development for Paul Davis.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Davis, one of North America’s top restoration companies, announced a new program today, created exclusively for USAA and its Members. Paul Davis will be a direct program provider on USAA’s Property Direct Repair Program (PDRP) and provide property claims support to their Members throughout the United States.

The two companies share a similar culture and set of values, along with a long history of serving members of the military. The relationship between the two companies, both known for excellent service, began 25 years ago with Paul Davis, the restoration company’s late founder. Early on Mr. Davis saw the potential of a long-term, ongoing relationship with USAA and recognized that both companies were aligned in the mission to serve the military community.

“We have established a long history of serving USAA and are very excited about building upon our relationship and providing even greater support for USAA’s Members as a key provider on USAA’s Property Direct Repair Program,” Brad Cowan, Executive VP of Business Development for Paul Davis.

For more than 55 years, Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration and is approaching 350 franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction and remodeling. The company has been chosed as one of the best places to work by Florida Trends Magazine.

Brad Cowan
Paul Davis Restoration
+1 314-488-9826
BCowan@pauldavis.com

You just read:

Paul Davis Restoration Launches New Program for USAA Insurance

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.