Spring/Summer Trends Favor Kid and Pet Friendly Floors According to North America’s Largest Flooring Brand

This little guy loves pet friendly floors

Pet and Kid Friendly Floors are All the Rage Going Into Summer

Homeowners want flooring that looks beautiful, feels comfortable, and makes everyday life easier.” — Katie Pynnonen

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring and summer flooring trends are taking a more practical turn, with homeowners increasingly drawn to surfaces that can handle kids, pets, and heavy daily use without giving up style. With kids home and lots of outdoor play going on with pets, floors are taking a beating. And so is the person who must maintain those floors.According to Floor Coverings International , a franchise network of Mobile Flooring Showroomsbased in Norcross, Georgia, one of the biggest flooring trends of 2026 is the shift toward choices that reflect how people live. Rather than selecting flooring based on appearance alone, many homeowners are prioritizing durability, comfort, and ease of maintenance alongside design.“Flooring decisions are becoming more personal, and that's the biggest trend of 2026,” said Katie Pynnonen, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Floor Coverings International. "Homes with kids, pets, entertaining spaces, or constant foot traffic need something different than a rarely used guest room or formal dining space. Durable carpet, scratch-resistant surfaces, pet-friendly materials, and easy-maintenance options have all gained traction because they help people live more comfortably — and I've seen that firsthand. I have two active dogs and just installed CaliFloors , a brand that offers a range of flooring products, including hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring options. They are known for their focus on sustainable materials and innovative designs."That lifestyle-first mindset is showing up in several key looks for spring and summer. Warm wood tones are replacing the cool grays that dominated interiors in recent years. Shades like honey, caramel, chestnut, and weathered oak are helping create homes that feel softer, richer, and more inviting.Homeowners are also using flooring to make more of a statement, especially in smaller spaces. Powder rooms, entryways, laundry rooms, and mudrooms are seeing bolder tile, richer wood tones, and patterned designs that add personality without overwhelming the rest of the home.Classic layouts such as herringbone, parquet, and checkered patterns are also making a comeback, bringing a more custom, design-forward feel to kitchens, foyers, and sunrooms. Larger-format flooring remains popular as well. Wide-plank wood and oversized tile can make rooms feel more open and seamless, while also creating a cleaner, less busy look. At the same time, soft carpet is returning to bedrooms and family rooms where comfort, warmth, and sound absorption matter most.Performance continues to be a major selling point. Waterproof flooring remains especially popular for busy households, with luxury vinyl plank and modern laminate offering the look of natural wood along with the durability many families need in kitchens, basements, mudrooms, and high-traffic living spaces. Sustainability is also influencing more buying decisions, with interest growing in long-lasting materials such as engineered hardwood, cork, wool carpet, and low-VOC* products that support healthier indoor air quality.The overall trend, Pynnonen said, is clear. "Homeowners want flooring that looks beautiful, feels comfortable, and makes everyday life easier."*Source: EPA (Volatile Organic Compounds)About Floor Coverings InternationalFloor Coverings International is the #1 flooring franchise in North America with over 300 locations between the U.S. and Canada. Known for its unique customer experience and Mobile Flooring Showroom, the business model brings over 3000 flooring samples to the customer’s door. For more information, please go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com

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