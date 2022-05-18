Caravel Capital Investments Inc. Founding Partner to Speak at Secure Spectrum Hedge Fund Seminar
Caravel Capital Investments Inc. founding partner, Jeff Banfield travels to Copenhagen to present "The Alchemy of Risk, Opportunity, and Experience."
We are excited to host our distinguished investors at our annual Hedge Fund Seminar. We turned to Jeff to share his wealth of knowledge on the markets, strategies, and execution.”NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Banfield, a founding partner of Caravel Capital Investments Inc., will be the featured speaker at Secure Spectrum’s Hedge Fund Seminar in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 2, 2022. With over 30 years of experience in the alternative investment industry, Banfield will deliver valuable insights and his recipe for navigating the current global financial markets.
— Jeppe Blirup, Head of Secure Fund
Titled, The Alchemy of Risk, Opportunity, and Experience, Banfield’s talk will address the perfect storm the markets find themselves in and what history has taught him to navigate. He will touch on the correlation between Caravel Capital’s strategies and the economic cycle and demonstrate how flexibility helps avoid pitfalls.
Secure Hedge’s investors and guests will gather near their headquarters in Copenhagen to attend this invitation-only event. Jeppe Blirup, head of Secure Spectrum’s Fund of Hedge Funds division, explains, “We are excited to host our distinguished investors at our annual Hedge Fund Seminar. We turned to Jeff to share his wealth of knowledge on the markets, strategies, and execution. Especially in this kind of market, we are all looking for insights that will help us to grow and preserve our capital. Caravel Capital shares our priorities, namely: growth of capital, capital preservation, alignment of interests, and risk-aversion.”
The Caravel Capital Fund outperformed major indices in Q1 2022 with a 3.25% (net of fees) return, generated 30.78% returns in 2021, and obtained annualized returns of 18.96% since inception in 2016 while maintaining a Sharpe Ratio of 2. Gibbons and Banfield utilize several strategies, including but not limited to convertible arbitrage, relative value arbitrage, capital structure arbitrage, merger arbitrage, distressed debt, and alpha long/short.
Caravel Capital Investments Inc. is a multi-strategy market-neutral hedge fund based in Nassau, The Bahamas. Founded in 2016 by Glen Gibbons and Jeff Banfield, the firm prioritizes capital preservation with a commitment to liquidity and transparency. Named after the agile exploration ships used during the age of discovery, the firm maintains strict limits, small positions, and a manageable fund size to ensure quick responses to changing dynamics. The team uses innovative, leading-edge idea implementation while owning the Fund’s risk tails. The managers pursue systematic and non-systematic risk reduction through frequent review of risk/reward and high liquidity, thereby providing a genuinely market-neutral result, as evidenced by the returns.
Secure Spectrum is a fund of hedge funds that aims to generate an absolute return over the business cycle, seeking to generate an attractive risk-adjusted return regardless of the development of financial markets. Secure Hedge seeks to exhibit low correlation with the stock market and help diversify a traditional portfolio consisting of equities and bonds. The fund’s active portfolio management involves looking for exposure to attractive niche investment strategies that are typically difficult to access and independent of each other.
