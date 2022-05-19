Arkansas School District Adds Digital Displays to Every Classroom
Jessieville School District overhauled their PA System with digital signage to ensure students can see and hear announcements across campus.
People perk up when they see the display devices, my personal favorite, and then they get really excited when they see how easy the programming of that device is.”JESSIEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessieville School District was formed in 1931 in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas. Today Jessieville educates students from PreSchool to High School and their mission is to “strengthen student’s integrity, engagement and success in a safe and orderly environment.”
— Jeffrey Becker, General Manager, DCS Telecom
Need for Visual IP Displays
As a school focused on “a safe and orderly environment,” Jessieville searched for visual displays in addition to the traditional audio only PA speakers. They found their PA system solution with Carina, made by Wahsega, and discovered additional benefits including the intercom, bell scheduler, and clock sync.
Key Benefits of Wahsega IP Displays
DCS Telecom installed Small IP Displays and Double Sided IP Displays throughout the school district. Messages entered by a school administrator can be sent or scheduled to display the IP Display Speakers via the Carina Event Manager. As a bonus, the IP Displays show the time and date and automatically update for Daylight Savings Time.
Now students can visually read and audibly hear important messages broadcast across campus. Connect with your local Wahsega solutions advisor to learn more about Carina, our affordable all-digital PA / Intercom and Bell Scheduler system.
