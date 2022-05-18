Land Sweet Project Manager Remote Job and Earn $500 Gift for Sneaker Reward
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Programs; and rewards candidates placed with gift cards for the world's sweetest sneakers.
Land a sweet job, work remote and enjoy The Sweetest Reward ...$500 Gift Card for 12 Months of Sneakers!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Land a Sweet Project Manager Job, complete 90 days of employment; earn $500 gift card for 12 Months of Sneakers reward.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Our Sweet Reward Was Inspired By Rolling Stone Article 'Best Foot Forward:' These 13 Shoe Brands Pair Style With Sustainability By Carrie Bell and Nishka Dhawan."
12 Months of Sneakers is a sweet sustainable fashion reward created by Recruiting for Good; and inspired by a Rolling Stone article. People participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn $500 shopping gift cards with sustainable sneaker companies. www.12Monthsof Sneakers.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
