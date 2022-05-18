The Woodlawn Conservancy Awarded $49,500 by the New York State Council on the Arts

The Woodlawn Suite made possible by NYS Council on the Arts

The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again.” — Governor Kathy Hochul

BRONX, NEW YORK, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlawn Conservancy announced today a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

Governor Kathy Hochul stated that "The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again," Governor Hochul added, "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA said “NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and The Woodlawn Cemetery & Conservancy will play a vital role in the renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem. On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award.”

NYSA Chair, Katherine Nicholls said “Council congratulates the Woodlawn Conservancy on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region. Arts and culture are crucial to our state’s health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers.”

Meg Ventrudo, Executive Director of the Woodlawn Conservancy said, “This funding from NYSCA will help support the creation and performance of The Woodlawn Suite, a musical performance inspired by notable figures buried at the Woodlawn Cemetery, a National Historic Landmark. Mr. Goines made the decision to create musical vignettes inspired by the historical figures that impressed him. Known for his compositions and arrangements associated with the Jazz Age and Harlem Renaissance, the first piece he wrote was a tribute to Madam C.J. Walker. Additional pieces are tributes to James Williams the Chief of the Grand Central Red Cap Porters, and a moving dialogue between Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis, featuring saxophone and trumpet. We are so pleased to be working with Victor Goines on this exciting project.”

The concert, debuting The Woodlawn Suite, to be performed by Victor Goines and Friends, will take place on Sunday, June 5th, 2022 on the Fairview Lawn of The Woodlawn Cemetery, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The concert will be free to the public, with pre-registration required at www.woodlawn.org

###

About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monuments and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations. The Woodlawn Conservancy is enhancing its community and investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.Woodlawn.org

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries. Non-sectarian since its inception, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2011 for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds.

Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. With a wide variety of burial, cremation and pre-planning options, families look to Woodlawn to provide answer to questions regarding final arrangements. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year, from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Woodlawn is the last stop on the #4 train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem Line (Woodlawn Station). For those traveling by car, Woodlawn can be reached from the E. 233rd St. exit off the Major Deegan (#13) and the Bronx River Parkway (#10).

For more information, please visit www.Woodlawn.org