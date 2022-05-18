Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,981 in the last 365 days.

ParaZero Signs Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for Leading Global Automotive Manufacturer’s Drone Program

KIRYAT ONO, ISRAEL, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParaZero Technologies, a world-leading provider of autonomous parachute systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility vehicles, has signed an agreement with a leading global automotive manufacturer for the development of a bespoke safety solution for the organization's proprietary drone program.

The automotive manufacturer plans to integrate ParaZero’s SafeAir™ drone safety system into their proprietary aircraft from the design stage, allowing for an optimized and seamless integration. ParaZero has a proven history of supplying advanced safety solutions for global manufacturers and companies across a myriad of aerial platforms, including multirotor, single rotor, fixed wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), manned and unmanned, and urban air mobility vehicles.

ParaZero’s patented drone safety system, SafeAir, is designed to protect people and payloads, providing a solution to reduce the risk of a drone’s malfunction in an urban environment. The SafeAir system includes a smart parachute system that monitors drone flight in real time, identifies critical failures, and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

ParaZero’s safety technology includes a portfolio of ASTM F3322-18 compliant parachute recovery systems for leading enterprise drone platforms, including the DJI Mavic 2, Phantom 4, Matrice 200, Matrice 300, and the AIROBOTICS Optimus drone, among a number of others in development. Achieving certification for the ASTM F3322-18 standard requires 45 successful aerial parachute deployments, across a number of failure scenarios, in the presence of an approved third-party testing agency. These tests and corresponding data generated provide global regulators the confidence required in assessing the performance benchmarks of a drone parachute system for issuing advanced operational approvals: effectiveness and reliability in all failure scenarios, rated descent rate, and minimum flight altitude.

ParaZero’s portfolio of parachute recovery systems, flight termination systems, and OEM-integrated safety solutions have enabled a large number of organizations and operators around the world to receive approvals for advanced drone operations, including operations over people, BVLOS, and drone delivery.

ParaZero Drone Safety Systems
ParaZero Technologies Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ParaZero Signs Agreement to Develop Custom Safety Solution for Leading Global Automotive Manufacturer’s Drone Program

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.