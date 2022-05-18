PM visits Sillicon Valley tech giants

VIETNAM, May 18 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on May 17 visits the headquarters of Google in Cupertino, California. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on May 17 (US time) visited tech giants Intel, Apple and Google in Silicon Valley as part of his US visit.

At the meeting with the Vietnamese Government leader, Intel’s Executive Vice President Keyvan Esfarjani underlined the significant role of Việt Nam in the company's supply chains and highlighted Intel Việt Nam’s highest quality award in 2021 as an indication of the factory’s excellent human resources.

The vice president also highly regarded the country’s favourable infrastructure and its skilled workforce, and described Việt Nam as a potential destination for tech firms to expand their operations, especially when firms like Intel want to diversify their supply chains.

Keyvan Esfarjani, Chief Global Operations Officer at Intel and Executive Vice President, welcomes Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the company's headquarters. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

PM Chính congratulated Intel on its achievements and thanked the corporation for its investments in Việt Nam. He affirmed that the country has been working on Intel’s proposals and hoped that the corporation would invest further in other provinces beyond HCM City.

At the meeting with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the PM underlined the cooperation in trade, investment and finance as the driving force for a robust US-Việt Nam Comprehensive Partnership.

He said the Vietnamese Government is committed to creating a fair, transparent and market-based business environment to help US firms and investors gain ground in Việt Nam.

He said Vietnamese customers of all ages love Apple products and their interest would continue to rise thanks to the growth of the global digital economy.

He also expressed delight at the fact that Việt Nam has become more involved in the global supply chains. Although Apple doesn't directly have their plant in Việt Nam, the country has 31 companies with 160,000 workers that are producing and assembling electronic parts and equipment for Apple products.

He requested the corporation continue to step up its business activities in Việt Nam and introduce its products to a wide range of customers. He hoped the country would soon become Apple's model market in Asia.

Tim Cook thanked Việt Nam for creating a favourable business environment for Apple's operations. He said the company wants to extend its supply chains in the country and involve capable domestic firms in Apple's supply chains.

The CEO also affirmed that he would consider increasing the number of domestic suppliers and raising the rate of domestic products used in production lines.

He hoped that the Vietnamese Government would introduce even more favourable policies to encourage the investments of US high-tech firms.

During PM Chính's visit to Google headquarter, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google, said the corporation wants to make its higher contribution to Việt Nam's economic growth and a sustainable digital eco-system.

The PM highly appreciated the cooperation between Google and Việt Nam and welcomed Google's new plans in the country amid digital transformation.

He requested Google continue to support Việt Nam in high-tech fields and step up programmes that help Vietnamese firms in digital transformation, thereby contributing to the development of digital government, digital economy, and digital society. — VNS