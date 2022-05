7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference – Innovations in Targeted Therapies

PUNE, MH , INDIA, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemic has accelerated investments into the Biomarker Industry & multiplied the subsequent growth and development of companion diagnostics by leaps & bounds. The evolution of targeted therapies has progressively turned the heads of the healthcare ecosystem thus also growing the need for companion diagnostics.A large of number of medicines now require a biomarker-based patient selection system. Companion Diagnostics are herein being used to detect the presence of certain biomarkers which allow for accurate filtering of patients as responders and non-responders. These CDx tests are linked to therapeutic drugs to increase the efficiency and success of treatment and therapy.As we move forward & novel technologies emerge, the applications for this field will further enlarge.The 7TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE scheduled for the 16th & 17th JUNE in SAN DIEGO aims to gather leading scientists, researchers & industry leaders to showcase important case studies & keynote presentations on the latest trends post pandemic as well as discuss the future road map with the advent of Next Gen Sequencing & Big Data and their effects on Digital Biomarkers and CDx.KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:• Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)• Proteomics and Genomics based Biomarkers• Biomarker Drug Discovery and Assay Development• Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Guidelines• Design of clinical trials in Companion Diagnostics (CDx)• Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Precision Medicine, and Big Data• Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory DiseasesA GLIMPSE OF OUR ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:• John Rossi, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo THERAPEUTICS• Andrea Giuliani, Director, Business Development, Oncology & Precision Diagnostics, QIAGEN• Hedieh Saffari, Biomarker Clinical Assay Lead, Manager, PFIZER• Zheng Feng, Head, Molecular Biomarkers & Genomics, EMD SERONO• Mike Baratta, Scientific Director, Clinical Biomarker Development & Innovation, TAKEDA• Christos Patriotis, Program Director, Breast & GYN Cancers, NCI, NIH• Partha Das, Medical Director, Oncology CDx and Biomarkers, AMGEN• Yisrael Katz, Medical Director, Clinical Development, VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS• Paul Kassner, SVP, Quantitative & Computational Biology, RAPT THERAPEUTICS• Francie Barron, VP Innovation & Partnerships, CARDEABIO• Roy Baynes, SVP, & Head Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, MERCK RESEARCH LABORATORIESLEARN MORE ABOUT THE SPEAKERS & PRESENTATIONS - EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!