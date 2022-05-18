7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference – Innovations in Targeted Therapies
EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has accelerated investments into the Biomarker Industry & multiplied the subsequent growth and development of companion diagnostics by leaps & bounds. The evolution of targeted therapies has progressively turned the heads of the healthcare ecosystem thus also growing the need for companion diagnostics.
A large of number of medicines now require a biomarker-based patient selection system. Companion Diagnostics are herein being used to detect the presence of certain biomarkers which allow for accurate filtering of patients as responders and non-responders. These CDx tests are linked to therapeutic drugs to increase the efficiency and success of treatment and therapy.
As we move forward & novel technologies emerge, the applications for this field will further enlarge.
The 7TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE scheduled for the 16th & 17th JUNE in SAN DIEGO aims to gather leading scientists, researchers & industry leaders to showcase important case studies & keynote presentations on the latest trends post pandemic as well as discuss the future road map with the advent of Next Gen Sequencing & Big Data and their effects on Digital Biomarkers and CDx.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Proteomics and Genomics based Biomarkers
• Biomarker Drug Discovery and Assay Development
• Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Guidelines
• Design of clinical trials in Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Precision Medicine, and Big Data
• Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory Diseases
A GLIMPSE OF OUR ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• John Rossi, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo THERAPEUTICS
• Andrea Giuliani, Director, Business Development, Oncology & Precision Diagnostics, QIAGEN
• Hedieh Saffari, Biomarker Clinical Assay Lead, Manager, PFIZER
• Zheng Feng, Head, Molecular Biomarkers & Genomics, EMD SERONO
• Mike Baratta, Scientific Director, Clinical Biomarker Development & Innovation, TAKEDA
• Christos Patriotis, Program Director, Breast & GYN Cancers, NCI, NIH
• Partha Das, Medical Director, Oncology CDx and Biomarkers, AMGEN
• Yisrael Katz, Medical Director, Clinical Development, VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS
• Paul Kassner, SVP, Quantitative & Computational Biology, RAPT THERAPEUTICS
• Francie Barron, VP Innovation & Partnerships, CARDEABIO
• Roy Baynes, SVP, & Head Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, MERCK RESEARCH LABORATORIES
