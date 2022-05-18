Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,955 in the last 365 days.

7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference – Innovations in Targeted Therapies

PUNE, MH , INDIA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has accelerated investments into the Biomarker Industry & multiplied the subsequent growth and development of companion diagnostics by leaps & bounds. The evolution of targeted therapies has progressively turned the heads of the healthcare ecosystem thus also growing the need for companion diagnostics.

A large of number of medicines now require a biomarker-based patient selection system. Companion Diagnostics are herein being used to detect the presence of certain biomarkers which allow for accurate filtering of patients as responders and non-responders. These CDx tests are linked to therapeutic drugs to increase the efficiency and success of treatment and therapy.

As we move forward & novel technologies emerge, the applications for this field will further enlarge.
The 7TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS BIOMARKER & COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS CONFERENCE scheduled for the 16th & 17th JUNE in SAN DIEGO aims to gather leading scientists, researchers & industry leaders to showcase important case studies & keynote presentations on the latest trends post pandemic as well as discuss the future road map with the advent of Next Gen Sequencing & Big Data and their effects on Digital Biomarkers and CDx.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:

• Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Proteomics and Genomics based Biomarkers
• Biomarker Drug Discovery and Assay Development
• Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Regulatory Guidelines
• Design of clinical trials in Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
• Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Precision Medicine, and Big Data
• Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory Diseases

A GLIMPSE OF OUR ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:

• John Rossi, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERo THERAPEUTICS
• Andrea Giuliani, Director, Business Development, Oncology & Precision Diagnostics, QIAGEN
• Hedieh Saffari, Biomarker Clinical Assay Lead, Manager, PFIZER
• Zheng Feng, Head, Molecular Biomarkers & Genomics, EMD SERONO
• Mike Baratta, Scientific Director, Clinical Biomarker Development & Innovation, TAKEDA
• Christos Patriotis, Program Director, Breast & GYN Cancers, NCI, NIH
• Partha Das, Medical Director, Oncology CDx and Biomarkers, AMGEN
• Yisrael Katz, Medical Director, Clinical Development, VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS
• Paul Kassner, SVP, Quantitative & Computational Biology, RAPT THERAPEUTICS
• Francie Barron, VP Innovation & Partnerships, CARDEABIO
• Roy Baynes, SVP, & Head Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, MERCK RESEARCH LABORATORIES

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SPEAKERS & PRESENTATIONS - EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!

REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
email us here

You just read:

7th Annual MarketsandMarkets Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics Conference – Innovations in Targeted Therapies

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.