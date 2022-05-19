Defining Moments Canada Announces National Project Commemorating the Trade Unions Act and Labour History
All for 9 & 9 for All: The Nine Hour Movement & Induction of the Trade Unions Act (1872) a bilingual digital project exploring Canadian labour historyHAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defining Moments Canada/Moments Déterminants Canada, a heritage education organization, in partnership with the Government of Canada (through the Ministry of Canadian Heritage) announces a national commemorative project entitled: All for Nine and Nine for All: The Nine Hour Movement and Induction of the Trade Unions Act (1872) a bilingual digital project exploring 150 years of Canadian labour history, beginning with the catalyst Nine Hour Movement.
This digital project, commencing in Spring 2022 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1,500 “nine-hour pioneers'' marching in the streets of Hamilton with the aim of labour reform, will showcase the changing nature of work in the late 19th century and the emerging activism of Canada’s various labour forces, including newspaper printers, railway workers, shipbuilders, metalworkers, carpenters, and general labourers in response to rapid industrialization. Never homogeneous, Canadian workers began to identify through ethnicity, class, craft, and industrial work - distinctions made more complex with increasing immigration. All for Nine and Nine for All will also examine the Nine Hour Movement through a contemporary lens by connecting this historic event with modern post-pandemic labour struggles, the millennial "gig economy", and the evolving labour force of the 21st century.
Just as the Nine Hour Movement did not successfully result in the implementation of a standard work day for most labourers, the Trade Unions Act did not 'give' workers the right to unionize - they had already taken this for themselves. However, both the Movement and the Act were turning points for labour activism; workers and unions had more legal freedom to advocate for themselves and continue to improve conditions for work across Canada.
Defining Moments Canada will develop a bilingual national digital commemoration of the Trade Unions Act of 1872, the activism that led to it and the history of labour activism in Canada. Commemorating these ‘defining moments’ will continue the Defining Moments Canada commitment to curation, telling stories, and teaching at the intersection of social issues and Public Education. Defining Moments Canada will use accessible digital platforms and our trademarked ‘Curatorial Thinking’ pedagogy to create lesson plans, historical articles, multimedia content and storymaps to inspire teachers and learners to engage with this story.
All for 9 is supported by the The Ministry of Canadian Heritage, in collaboration with The Workers’ Arts & Heritage Centre, The Alberta Labour Heritage Institute, the Archives of Ontario, Library & Archives Canada, The McMaster Children & Youth University, and ESRI Canada.
“As the reality for the Canadian workforce is changing right before our eyes, the All for Nine and Nine for All project is arriving at the perfect time. Workplaces are rapidly evolving. Defining Moments Canada offers us a golden opportunity to learn about the evolution of the workforce over the past 150 years. With this wealth of information at our fingertips, we can draw on lessons from the past to help us think about how we want to shape Canada's workforce and ensure a better future for generations to come.”
Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Québec lieutenant
“The All for Nine and Nine for All project is an opportunity to make connections between historical and contemporary narratives, and to elevate the voices of Canada’s labourers. We are excited to explore stories of Canadian labour activism over the last 150 years and to highlight the ongoing advocacy of working Canadians to achieve and maintain equality, fair pay, and appropriate employment conditions.”
Neil Orford, President, Defining Moments Canada
Anna England
Defining Moments Canada
anna@canhist.ca