US Department of Defense is a Customer, possible direct sales for $BANT : Bantec, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BANT)

BANT logo BANT SANITIZING VENTILLATOR BANT Drone Patents BANT Drone Co

US Department of Defense is a Customer, possible direct sales for $BANT; Multiple Product Lines from Major Customers: Bantec, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BANT)

Bantec, Inc (OTCMKTS:BANT)

We see police and fire departments starting to embrace and add drone technology to their crime fighting arsenals .Three years ago, I presented the idea of adding drone technology to a group of police” — Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO

LITTLE FALLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES,, May 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Department of Defense is a Customer, possible direct sales for $BANT; Rising Sales, Multiple Product Lines from Major Customers: Bantec, Inc.  Serving Government, Institutions and Businesses with Products and Services to be Safer and More Productive. Sanitizing Solutions to Combat Covid and Other Threats. New Orders for Aerial Drone Equipment from Repeat Customers. Six New Defense Logistics Agency Contracts to Supply Equipment Valued at $1.5 Million Total. Military Vehicle Kit Parts Order from a Dept. of Defense Military Contractor. Order for Ultra High-Tech Thermal Drone to New Jersey Fire Department. Order to Supply Thermal Drone to Northern New Jersey Police Dept.BANT announces that it is looking into selling the Bantec Hunter and Bantec Hunter Max, loitering drones, to the U.S. Government.Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "For the first time we are looking to have Howco sell our product to the U.S. Department of Defense. This will add a new revenue stream to Howco's existing business of acting as a middleman for government sales. We engaged with a drone development company, a NATO company, to investigate the costs and logistics involved in manufacturing battery and fuel operating drones for military vehicles. The drones will likely be called the Bantec Hunter and Bantec Hunter Max. Both, when developed, will be able to be used for surveillance and reconnaissance. We are also investigating the permits and licenses necessary for Howco to enter this market. In light of the current political climate, we believe this has the potential of generating additional sales for Howco in 2022 and beyond."About BANT:Bantec, Inc. (OTC: BANT) a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. BANT intends to grow different business lines, including using the franchise model, that support the customers described above.BANT subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3rd, 2021, BANT announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer BANT Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights and deep cleaning services. For more information visit the dedicated BANT sanitizing products store website at www.bantec.store.BANT subsidiary Howco Distributing was established in 1990 with the mission of being a leading and respected provider of construction, transportation, mining, and heavy equipment spare and replacement parts to customers worldwide. Howco's services encompass bid solicitation, contract management, packaging, and logistics for construction, transportation, mining and heavy equipment spare and replacement parts to customers worldwide utilizing a wide variety of supply chain solutions.BANT subsidiary Drone USA sources, markets and sells ultra high-performance and fun small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Consumer friendly with easy-to-use apps and flight controllers, they are compact for travel most anywhere. New Purchase Orders for Drone Parts from Repeat CustomersOn May 3rd BANT announced that its subsidiary Drone USA received purchase orders to supply drone parts to repeat customers.Michael Bannon, BANT Chairman and CEO stated: "We see police and fire departments starting to embrace and add drone technology to their crime fighting arsenals. Three years ago, I presented the idea of adding drone technology to a group of police chiefs. Most were not interested. This reluctant sentiment is beginning to dissipate. Drones add efficiency and make dangerous situations safer. Typically, we see departments with one or two technically savvy individuals having some drone knowledge and experience. Their higher ups are allowing these individuals to setup and run drone programs.” Six Defense Logistics Agency Indefinite Delivery Contracts to Supply Pressure Transmitters, Anodes, V-Belts, Maintenance Kits, and Marine Equipment Valued at $1.5 Million TotalOn March 29th BANT announces that its subsidiary Howco received six IDC contracts to supply pressure transmitters, Anodes, V-Belts and Maintenance Kits.Michael Bannon, BANT Chairman and CEO stated: "we are excited about winning the six DLA Indefinite Delivery Contracts for pressure transmitters, anodes, v-belts and maintenance kits. The contracts total 1.5 million dollars. Five contracts are for one year and one is for five years. Each contract is a different OEM/Vendor. We expect to be successful in securing similar contracts. This sales achievement should significantly increase revenue projections for 2022 and beyond." First P.O. to Supply Military Vehicle Kit Parts a Department of Defense Military ContractorOn March 8th BANT announced that its subsidiary Howco received a substantial purchase order to supply military vehicle kit parts to a Department of Defense military contractor.Michael Bannon, BANT Chairman and CEO stated: "We are pleased to announce that our subsidiary Howco sold vehicle military kit parts to a Department of Defense Military Contractor. This is Howco's first sale of this kind. Our customer holds a long-term contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. Their DOD contract requires that the parts be exclusively purchased from an OEM Military distributor – which we are.” Purchase Order for Ultra High-Tech Thermal Drone to a Coastal New Jersey Fire DepartmentOn February 2nd BANT announced a purchase order to supply a New Jersey Fire Department with a search and rescue thermal imaging drone.Michael Bannon, BANT Chairman and CEO stated: "We envision drones becoming an integral search and rescue tool, making rescue missions more successful and safer for rescue personnel. This drone, tailored specifically for search and rescue, is equipped with a high-resolution thermal camera, long range zoom camera, and 55 minutes of flight time. This drone travels up to nine miles without losing signal and is equipped with smart tracking technology allowing it to lock on lost individuals and track them. All these features make this drone an indispensable search and rescue tool. We expect to sell this type of drone to other departments, adding yet another revenue stream for 2022 and beyond." BANT Receives Purchase Order to Supply Thermal Drone to a Northern New Jersey Police DepartmentOn January 18th BANT announced a purchase order to supply a New Jersey Police Department with thermal imaging drone.Michael Bannon, BANT Chairman and CEO stated: "We envision drones becoming an integral law enforcement tool. This drone, tailored specifically for police departments, is equipped with a loudspeaker, beacon and spotlight. It has a five-mile range and an 8X zoom thermal camara. It takes a police officer less than a minute to launch this drone. The thermal camera allows police to track fleeing suspects at night, monitor large crowds, and with the appropriate software, reconstruct accidents."For more information on Bantec, Inc. (BANT) visit: http://www.bantecinc.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

Bantec ($BANT) subsidiary Drone USA Inc. MAJOR DRONE Public Company