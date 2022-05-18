Parents Forum Calls for New Partners

In honor of International Day of Families Parents Forum calls for inquiries from agencies interested in using the program’s unique parent peer support model.

The current mental health emergency among young people — along with parents’ stress, anxiety and burnout — makes our work more important now than ever before.”
— Sierrah Chavis, Parents Forum Board Chair
CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of International Day of Families, May 15th, Parents Forum is pleased to call for inquiries from agencies interested in using the program’s unique parent peer support model to engage and serve parents in their communities. New board chair Sierrah Chavis, chief of staff at ChildSavers in Virginia, said, “The current mental health emergency among young people — along with parents’ stress, anxiety and burnout — makes our work more important now than ever before.”

Ms. Chavis said she is thrilled to lead a global board with members from Algeria, China, South Africa and Tajikistan as well as the U.S.: Virginia, Arkansas and Massachusetts, and to build on the organization’s thirty years of solid community work, primarily in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Parents Forum has active partners in Arkansas and Algeria.

Leaders of community-based organizations, elected officials and individuals are urged to contact Parents Forum before June 1, Global Day of Parents, to request information.

Parents Forum licenses its curriculum materials to agencies and helps them implement the program with those they serve: parents and others in parenting roles. Parents Forum's mission is to foster caring, honest and respectful communications in families by offering a peer-led parenting program model to organizations invested in community well-being.

Eve Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
info@parentsforum.org

You just read:

Parents Forum Calls for New Partners

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eve Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890 info@parentsforum.org
Company/Organization
PW: shareys1FB (2-8-19)
144 Pemberton Street
Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02140
United States
+1 617-233-7890
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Parents Forum Calls for New Partners
Where Does Parenting Education Belong? Tuesday, April 26, at 8:00 ET on FacebookLive
Where Does Parenting Education Belong?
View All Stories From This Author