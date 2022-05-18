BSMA's 2-Day InPerson Summit June 22-23 & Social Networking Party
BSMA is throwing a party on June 22 at Pinstripes.
What you’ve accomplished with the BSMA and the relevance of the topics and breakthrough pathways you promote is of considerable significance....”FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOOK WHO'S COMING TO ADDRESS THE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SUMMIT OF LIFE SCIENCES ON JUNE 22-23, 2022: BSMA'S PLENARY ROCK STARS!
— Marina Kreculj Director of Sourcing & Procurement, Kite Pharma
First, what is this summit about? The Summit will focus on driving accelerated clinical trials, reinforcement of the transportation network, and digital Integration of the healthcare industry based on the strategic outcomes of the two-year war on the COVID Pandemic. The 2022 Summit of BSMA will deliver innovations and road maps to meet these challenges to transform healthcare as we know it.
The Plenary session itself will cover the following topics:
Welcome Address by Devendra Mishra, Executive Director, BSMA on SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTION SAVES HUMAN LIVES – THE UNIVERSAL OUTCOME OF THE PANDEMIC.
“THE 2021 LIFE SCIENCES SECTOR REPORT OF CALIFORNIA” - The report of California’s life sciences sector, which directly employed 313,230 people, attracted $12.5 billion in venture capital (VC) and received $5.0 billion in funding from the NIH, will be highlighted to demonstrate its resilience and show the path forward for the ecosystem. Report to be given by Mike Guerra, President & CEO, California Life Sciences (CLS).
KEYNOTE ADDRESS: SUPPLY CHAIN OF COVID-19 VACCINES: TRIALS, TRIBULATIONS & SAVING LIVES! Presentation by Dr. Prashant Yadav, Think-tank Fellow, Professor, & Researcher. CGDEV, INSEAD and Harvard Med. Supply Chains for Medical Products.
DISRUPTION & SUSTAINABILITY FOR LIFE SCIENCE TRANSFORMATION USING METRICS & SIX SIGMA (LITE) METHODOLOGY by Sudy Bharadwaj, Vice President, Strategic Engagements, SAP.
TRANSFORMING THE TRANSPORTATION NETWORK TO A CONTINOUS PROCESS: MEETING THE DRACONIAN CHALLENGE! By Rich Kilmer, President & CEO, CargoSense.
HOW To ENSURE THAT CLINICAL SUPPLIES IS A TRUE ENABLER OF FASTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TIMELINES by Cyrille Lefevre, Life Science Sr. Expert, N-Side.
A GUIDE FOR US BIOTECH LAUNCH IN EUROPE: TRIALS, TRIBULATIONS & TRIUMPHS!
PANELISTS:
Alyson Naughton, Head of Supply Chain, ADC Therapeutics
Gaspard Jouandon, Former Director of Supply Chain, Novimmune
Franck Toussaint, Managing Director, Biolog Europe
Linda Bliss, Director, Supply Chain Planning, Adaptive Biotechnologies and former Director, Global Launch Management at Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany
MODERATOR: Laurent Foetisch, Managing Director, Supply Chain Operations SA
This all happens from 7:30 am with registration, breakfast and lunch included - until 5:00 pm on June 22. At 6 pm, attendees will relocate to the famous Pinstripes Bistro in San Mateo, CA for BSMA's first Social Networking Party - within 5 miles from the Summit location at Crowne Plaza Suites in Foster City, CA.
To get details of these sessions, visit the BSMA website for the agenda. To learn more about BSMA, visit our website.
Dotti Yells
Bio Supply Management Alliance
+1 760-822-7467
