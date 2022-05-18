Dazzling Downtown Marketing Suite Features "Magical" Privacy Glass From Bendheim
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent architectural firm Eastlake Studio specified Houdini™ Privacy Glass from Bendheim in a high-end office design that sought to bring the outside inside.
Eastlake Studio designed a new marketing suite on the 12th floor at 1 South Wacker, a luxury office tower in Chicago. The 40-floor building has embraced a cutting-edge aesthetic in its public spaces, including a newly renovated lobby. The marketing suite similarly used advanced materials to create a work environment that combines glamor and functionality.
Bendheim’s Houdini glass features a precision-rolled micro-fluted pattern to transmit maximum daylight while providing a high level of visual privacy. The name refers to the remarkable visual effect that Houdini™ glass creates, whereby people and objects seem to disappear behind it even as light continues to shine through. In addition to diffusing light, Houdini ™ reduces glare and minimizes reflections.
“Our design team was drawn to Houdini glass because it creates a unique blur effect that is different from other fluted options,” noted Emily Koss, Technical Designer at Eastlake Studio. “The combination of the vertical flutes and the horizontal striation creates a dynamic visual which allows natural light in, but also created division and privacy,” Koss added.
Eastlake Studio’s design for the 37,000 square foot marketing suite at 1 South Wacker focused on using elements such as breezeway block, recessed lighting and plants. A key aspect of this outdoor theme was the inclusion of as much daylight as possible. Eastlake used approximately 1,000 square feet of laminated Houdini™ glass for the office partitions, allowing high-quality natural light to fill the space. Other uses of Houdini™ glass throughout the suite reinforced this fundamental of the design.
As Emily Koss explained, “We used the glass throughout the space to help form the cohesive design story. It appears in full-height walls in meeting rooms, as a feature in the break room, and as booth dividers. In addition to being aesthetically interesting, the glass filters light in, while keeping a focus on what is in the foreground, and limiting distraction beyond.” Installation at 1 South Wacker was carried out by MTH Industries.
Houdini™ glass can be customized through combination with a virtually unlimited range of color interlayers, prints, and other textured and etched glass varieties. It can also be back-painted or laminated to mirror for wall cladding applications. The glass is an ideal solution for environments where privacy and natural light are vital, including educational facilities, retail applications, healthcare and laboratories, along with offices.
“There are multiple benefits to Houdini™ glass in this application,” Bendheim co-owner Steven Jayson said. “It establishes visual privacy, while managing daylight and bringing high-quality natural light into the core of the space. We have seen substantial growth in the popularity of linear privacy glass, and it’s great to see it contribute to projects that represent the leading edge of design.”
Houdini™ is renowned for its versatility, durability and timeless design aesthetic. For more information about Houdini™ glass, click here.
About Bendheim:
Bendheim is one of the world’s foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the fourth-generation, family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Melissa LoParco
Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc.
(203) 947-4815
Thomas Renner
