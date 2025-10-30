SGS Presents the First SGS Cybersecurity Mark for a Baby Monitor to Owlet’s Dream Sight

The Owlet Dream Sight™ has gained the first-ever SGS Cybersecurity Mark for a baby monitor

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that it has presented the Owlet Dream Sight™ with the first SGS Cybersecurity Mark for a baby monitor.This presentation follows SGS’s first evaluation of a baby monitor under the EU’s Radio Equipment Directive, an evaluation which has enabled the device to earn the internationally recognized SGS Cybersecurity Mark.The SGS Cybersecurity Mark confirms compliance with internationally recognized cybersecurity standards and relevant provisions of the European Union’s Radio Equipment Directive (RED), Articles 3.3 (d) and (e).Dream Sight was evaluated by Brightsight, an SGS company, against EN 18031-1 and EN 18031-2, with SGS Fimko Oy, a Notified Body accredited by the European Commission, issuing certification in accordance with RED Articles 3(3)(d) and (e).This independent recognition highlights Dream Sight’s cybersecurity properties, giving parents confidence in the safety of their monitoring device. It also allows the product to stand out in a fragmented market and enhances transparency through an integrated QR code that allows easy verification of certification detailsDream Sight is Owlet’s most advanced baby monitoring system. It incorporates 2K HD streaming with night vision, motion and sound detection, two-way audio and temperature and humidity tracking, all secured by strong encryption and privacy safeguards.By achieving the SGS Cybersecurity Mark, Owlet Dream Sight sets a new benchmark for trust, cybersecurity and safety in infant monitoring, reinforcing Brightsight’s position as global leaders in testing, inspection and certification for connected technologies.Learn more about Brightsight , global leader in IT security evaluation, and the SGS Cybersecurity Mark About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).About BrightsightBrightsight, an SGS company, delivers trusted IT security evaluations beyond standard assessment. Leveraging decades of experience, cross-industry expertise and the global reach of SGS, Brightsight provides testing, regulatory insight and evaluation services that streamline compliance across the IT landscape.About Owlet, Inc.Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE: OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-cleared medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provides real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children. Since 2012, over 2.5 million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform, contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com

