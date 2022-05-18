State Media Contacts

Shannon Konvicka, Communications Director

Department of Housing and Community Development

Shannon.Konvicka@vermont.gov

Richard Amore, Better Places program manager

Department of Housing and Community Development

Richard.Amore@vermont.gov

Local Media Contacts

Nicol Whalen

Arlington Common

802-379-0425

arlingtoncommonvt@gmail.com

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for

“Arlington Common Ground”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Arlington, Vt. – Arlington residents will soon enjoy two outdoor pickleball courts in the center of town thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by The Arlington Common.

“Getting outside with friends and family is good for one’s mental and physical health,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “Creating spaces, where residents can get outside, improve fitness and socially connect, are essential to building vibrant communities.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by July 17, 2022, the Arlington Common will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate. The funds raised will build pickleball courts to enhance the entire community's fitness, social interaction, and well-being. The courts will also be home to a middle school after-school program designed to improve physical health, foster academic achievement, and promote personal development.

“Pickleball has become an incredibly popular sport, and this project will bring a great resource for fitness and connection to Arlington and the surrounding communities,” said Nicol Whalen, Arlington resident and coordinator of the fundraising campaign.

Tim Williams, a resident of Arlington for over 40 years, said of The Arlington Common Ground project, “This is the most exciting thing to happen in Arlington in a long time.” He is “beyond excited” to see the pickleball project happening in the community.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support this project.

Learn more and donate here.

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.

The Arlington Common

The Arlington Common is a community non-profit campus that strengthens the Arlington area community through wellness, culture, creativity, and education. The Arlington Common launched in early 2021 and currently offers more than a dozen fitness and wellness classes, co-working, and regular community programming. The two-acre property is in the midst of a capital campaign. Once complete, it will feature a state-of-the-art community space, a music and performing arts hall, and a fitness and wellness center for the greater Arlington area.