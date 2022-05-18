PennDOT to Host Live Virtual Public Meetings on Third Section of Route 309 Connector in Montgomery, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to attend a live virtual meeting on the third section of the Route 309 Connector Program to improve connectivity along the five-mile corridor between Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) and Route 309 in Montgomery and Bucks counties.

This third section, Section HT3 (Phase III), is currently in preliminary engineering and extends along E. Township Line Road from Hatfield/Souderton Pike to County Line Road, Route 309 and Fairhill Road in Hatfield and Franconia townships, Montgomery County, and Hilltown Township, Bucks County. This section covers approximately one mile of roadway and includes a partial interchange at Route 309 with the replacement of the Fairhill Road bridge over Route 309.

As part of PennDOT's public outreach program, the department will hold six, one-hour, live virtual public meetings on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25, at 4:00 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:00 PM each day. The department will provide a presentation on the project at the start of the live virtual public meeting, and then design team members will be available to answer questions and obtain feedback from those in attendance. Attendees can also request to receive a phone call from design team members by using the online feedback form.

You can sign up to attend one of the live virtual public meetings by visiting www.pa309connector.com and clicking on one of the preferred dates and times. The content for each meeting will be the same.

Prior to the meetings, registered attendees will receive an email with a link and information on how to join the live virtual public meeting. Please note that internet access, a computer or mobile device, and a valid email address are required.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the live virtual meeting can view a recording of the presentation at this link and provide feedback via the online comment form on the webpage. Comments will be accepted through Friday, June 10.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

