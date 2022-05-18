Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of May 23

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 64 to 72 EB/WB Side Dozing
SR 4004 Sunny Rd Washington Twp./Farmington Twp. Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
SR 4033 Tylersburg Road Farmington Twp. Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Road Beaver Twp. Bridge Repair
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 62 to 72 EB/WB Shoulder Cutting
SR4035 Stitzinger Road Washington Twp. Bridge Repair
SR2007 Huckleberry Ridge Rockland/Monroe Twp. Ditching Pipe Flushing Rockline
SR 68 SR0058SH Various Mowing
SR 58 SR0058SH Various Mowing
SR 368 SR0368SH Various Mowing
SR 66 SR0066SH Limestone/Redbank Twp Mill and Fill
SR2001 Dairy Road/Shannondale Road Redbank Twp. Mill and Fill

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

