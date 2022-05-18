Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of May 23
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|64 to 72 EB/WB
|Side Dozing
|SR 4004
|Sunny Rd
|Washington Twp./Farmington Twp.
|Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
|SR 4033
|Tylersburg Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Beaver Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|62 to 72 EB/WB
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR4035
|Stitzinger Road
|Washington Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|SR2007
|Huckleberry Ridge
|Rockland/Monroe Twp.
|Ditching Pipe Flushing Rockline
|SR 68
|SR0058SH
|Various
|Mowing
|SR 58
|SR0058SH
|Various
|Mowing
|SR 368
|SR0368SH
|Various
|Mowing
|SR 66
|SR0066SH
|Limestone/Redbank Twp
|Mill and Fill
|SR2001
|Dairy Road/Shannondale Road
|Redbank Twp.
|Mill and Fill
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.