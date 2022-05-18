Cirrus LED Releases Powerful New Updates to ScreenHub Software
The ultimate digital display design tool has just received three brand-new updates: display health monitoring, role-based access, and workspaces.
These tools set the stage for our next generation of product, designed to go beyond the screen and become a complete on-premise marketing solution for our customers”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus LED is excited to announce a new set of features to its award-winning cloud-based software, ScreenHub. The ultimate digital display design tool has just received three brand-new updates: display health monitoring, role-based access, and workspaces.
— David Rycyna
While Cirrus has always focused on user experience and usability, these new features help businesses manage their displays with ease. Paired with Cirrus’s best-in-class LED hardware, the signage software just became even more powerful allowing users to create, manage and monitor all from one platform.
"We are proud to continuously improve our product and bring new features and capabilities to our customers. These tools set the stage for our next generation of product, designed to go beyond the screen and become a complete on-premise marketing solution for our customers," said David Rycyna, CEO of Cirrus LED. "The value of these features is tremendous but it is what we’re building for the future that is most exciting."
ScreenHub now offers customers the ability to track and monitor their system's overall health without additional hardware like cameras. This new technology also eliminates the need for technicians to go out and physically inspect the display - it’s all in the dashboard. Whether it’s high temperatures, power fluctuations, LED Panel Outages, or loss of sign connection, real-time notifications alert support when an issue arises. They are then able to immediately assess the problem, ship parts if needed, and schedule the repair remotely. This drastically reduces display downtime - saving installers and business owners time and money.
New role-based access control (RBAC) and Workspaces come together to give businesses more security and oversight to who is accessing their displays. This functionality allows admins to assign permissions and projects to end-users based on their role within an organization, while still allowing flexibility and collaboration for teams no matter their location.
Cirrus Systems is a manufacturer of revolutionary and simple to use digital signage and powerful sign software solutions that work together to create engaging on-premise digital marketing experiences.
To learn more about ScreenHub, visit cirrusled.com/screenhub
About Cirrus Systems: Launched in 2012 and located in Portsmouth, NH, Cirrus LED believes in the power of innovation and that every business and organization should be able to easily create engaging on-premise digital marketing experiences that accelerate growth without “breaking the bank.” That is why we strive to develop and deliver revolutionary high-quality products and easy-to-use solutions that are captivating, affordable, and evolve with any business, big or small.
Amber Guilbeault
Cirrus LED
+1 603-294-4908
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn