Colonel Jay Wisham from US Army Futures Command to present at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2022

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Army Applications Lab will soon start the second phase of its Robotic Combat Vehicle sustainment cohort as the service learns how it will manage robotic vehicles on the battlefield without a soldier in the driver’s seat.

As part of the RCV sustainment cohort, soldiers and civilians are working with industry to develop an integrated system of sensors and artificial intelligence that can be outfitted on the service’s future fleet of robotic vehicles. That’s a tricky task for the Army as it plans to deploy the robots ahead of the forward line of soldiers.” *

The US Army Futures Command leads a continuous transformation of Army modernization to provide future warfighters with the concepts, capabilities and organizational structures they need to dominate a future battlefield.

SAE Media Group are delighted to announce the participation of Colonel Jay Wisham, Director of the Army Applications Laboratory and other senior Futures Command speakers at the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference taking place on June 20th-21st, 2022, in Arlington, VA.

Alongside Colonel Wisham, the agenda also includes the following US Army Futures Command speakers:

• Brigadier General Stephanie Ahern, Director of Concepts, Futures and Concepts Center, US Army Futures Command

• Dr Robert Sadowski, Army Chief Roboticist, Ground Vehicle System Center, Combat Capabilities Development Command, US Army Futures Command

• Colonel Rob Ryan, Director, Robotics Requirements Division, Maneuver Capability Development Integration Directorate (MCDID), US Army Futures Command

• Colonel Jeffery Jurand, Project Manager Maneuver Combat Systems, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army Futures Command

• Lieutenant Colonel Keith Toney, Product Manager Robotic and Autonomous Systems, PEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support, US Army Futures Command, and many more

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference

June 20th and 21s, 2022 | The Hilton Arlington, Virginia

