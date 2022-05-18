Rear Admiral Doug Perry, Office of Chief of Naval Operations to speak at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA 2022

Rear Admiral Doug Perry will brief on the US Navy’s UMS modernization efforts at the Unmanned Systems Technology USA Conference in September 2022.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, it was announced that for FY 2023, the budget request for the U.S. Navy is $230.8 billion. This was a $9.1 billion and 4.1% increase of their recently enacted FY '22 budget across the entire department.

A key focus is the modernisation of unmanned maritime systems with plans to procure 22 small and medium unmanned undersea vehicles, and the Marine Corps continues investment in force design capabilities, including MQ-9A mission systems. *

SAE Media Group are delighted to announce Rear Admiral Doug Perry, the Director of Undersea Warfare (N97) from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations will be speaking at the inaugural Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA Conference in Arlington, VA, on September 28th-29th, 2022.

It is free for US Military & DOD Personnel to attend – contact joverell@smi-online.co.uk. For international military and commercial organizations, there is a $300 early bird offer expiring on May 31st.

Rear Admiral Doug Perry will provide an opening keynote briefing at the event on the US Navy's modernisation efforts of unmanned maritime systems. The presentation will cover:

- Guaranteeing US undersea superiority to optimize missions across the theater, operational and tactical levels of war

- Leveraging the US Navy’s unmanned undersea portfolio to maintain asymmetric advantage and readiness for combat

- Tackling the broad and complex USW challenges facing the US Navy using UUVs

Senior military representatives and industry experts will explore the latest topics and trends shaping the future of unmanned maritime systems, giving delegates insight into integrating new technologies to enhance operational effectiveness.

The full agenda and speaker line-up can be found at: http://www.umst-usa.com/PR2

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology USA

September 28-29, 2022

Hilton Arlington, VA

#UMSTUSA

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For more information on delegate places, contact Callum Kenmure on +44 (0) 207 827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk.

*source: defense.gov

