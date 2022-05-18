Gloria Ry'ann Wants To Help You "Breakthrough!"
Songstress Gloria Ry'ann Is Ready To Breakthrough This Summer With New Music And As The Featured Vocalist In "A Drop Of Midnight."
I wanted to sing about life being more than a dream – about being and feeling free because we can become trapped by what other people are doing. I want to encourage people to be themselves.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songstress Gloria Ry'ann was born to do this! Her 4.5 octave range immediately demands your attention while her enchanting personality and magnetic stage presence pulls you in. Gloria perfected her sound performing on stages all around the country and with her new single, "Breakthrough," she's ready to deliver her gift to the world!
— Gloria Ry'ann
You've likely heard Gloria's glorious voice without realizing it was her. Perhaps as the voice of A&E’s Lifetime TV channel, The History Channel or Cleo TV; if you were lucky enough to attend any of the exclusive, private events for Busta Rhymes, Lyor Cohen for YouTube, the Rockefeller family’s Oceana Foundation, IBM, JPMorgan Chase and MasterCard; or blowing the minds of even the most jaded attendees at show-stopping performances for fashion brands such as Chanel, Gucci, French Connection and Dapper Dan.
Her residencies include some of New York’s most recognized hot spots, like Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Harlem (she’s featured in the restaurant’s eponymous cookbook and in Bon Appetit, as the voice of Harlem), Melba Wilson’s Melba’s Restaurant, The Seville, DUMBO House and Gurney’s Montauk, as lead songstress of The Rakiem Walker Project.
Gloria refers to her colorful background as someone who was, "born in Houston, raised in Chicago and became an adult in Harlem." Representing the New Harlem Renaissance, she is also an accomplished songwriter and composer. The inspiration for "Breakthrough" came because, "I wanted to sing about life being more than a dream – about being and feeling free because we can become trapped by what other people are doing. I want to encourage people to be themselves." In a world where social media reigns supreme and there's so much pressure to represent a false image of perfection, the purity and vulnerability of Gloria's music is authentic and refreshing!
Deeply influenced by 90s R&B and Hip-Hop classics, Gloria is about to add another accomplishment to her resume. Along with Grammy buzz this year, she's the featured vocalist in the U.S. premiere of Jason ‘Timbuktu” Diakité’s, A Drop Of Midnight. Commissioned and presented by Harlem Stage, the music/theater production taps into Harlem's energy as an international music mecca, while examining the racial tensions experienced by Diakité, one of Sweden’s biggest hip hop artists. Gloria Ry'ann has also performed internationally in Australia and in Europe at the Nocturnal Music Festival.
Click now for tickets | June 6th Opening Night Gala: A Drop of Midnight
Zenobia Simmons
Zenobs Music Management
zenobia.simmons@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter