CRB Monitor Hires Paul Chaveriat as Chief Revenue Officer

CRB Monitor, the leading provider of cannabis corporate intelligence, announced a key addition to its executive leadership team with the hiring of Paul Chaveriat as its Chief Revenue Officer to focus on sales and growth strategy.

Paul Chaveriat is a global business leader with 15 years’ B2B experience across three continents working with industry-specific databases to build sales teams, expand into new markets, and launch products across USA, Asia and Europe. At SNL Financial, Paul led sales and growth strategy for parts of SNL’s corporate intelligence business leading up to its $2.2 billion acquisition by S&P Global.

Steven Kemmerling, Founder & CEO of CRB Monitor, commented, “I personally witnessed Paul Chaveriat’s success in scaling teams, fostering enduring relationships and launching products at SNL Financial. Now, having worked alongside Paul for the past six months as he consulted CRB Monitor on sales and sales strategy, it became clear he was the right choice for Chief Revenue Officer. Paul is also deeply connected in the institutional data industry, with strong relationships at both major financial institutions and traditional data providers. Paul has already been tremendously valuable to our growth efforts so I am thrilled he will now become a permanent member of our team.”

Paul Chaveriat, Chief Revenue Officer of CRB Monitor added, “I’m very excited to join CRB Monitor. Cannabis is super interesting because most industries only become regulated once they are mature, but Cannabis is currently emerging, super high-growth, and highly regulated. This unique intersection means significant regulatory and compliance burdens, volatile valuations, and outrageous cost-of-capital. Better data is the first step to tackling all of these inefficiencies. Steve’s obsession with accuracy and deep sector expertise are the perfect DNA for building the industry-defining data-platform, and CRB Monitor’s numerous blue-chip early adopters seem to think so too!”

About CRB Monitor

CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and cannabis industry participants to manage better and monetize cannabis-related risks and opportunities. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for cannabis-related market intelligence, with daily coverage of over 62,500 Tier 1 CRBs, 115,000 marijuana business licenses, 100,000 beneficial owners, and 1,600 cannabis-linked securities. CRB Monitor was founded in 2014 and is led by a team of banking, investment management, and corporate intelligence veterans. CRB Monitor is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Please visit https://www.crbmonitor.com and connect on https://www.linkedin.com/company/crb-monitor and https://twitter.com/CRBMonitor to learn more.

