State Representative Carl O. Sherman’s announces 2nd quarter Diaper Drive



by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

05/17/2022

LANCASTER – State Representative Carl O. Sherman, (D-109) is continuing to spearhead his Diaper Drive initiative in the second quarter of 2022.

While donations of diapers are welcome anytime of the year, diapers donated through June 31 through Representative Sherman’s second quarter initiative will be provided to Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ for their annual back to school fair in July.

“The effort to assist in this initiative takes all of us,” Representative Sherman said. “The first quarter donation initiative yielded 2,867 diapers and 4,444 wipes and for the second quarter I am asking we double those numbers.”

State Representative Sherman’s Diaper Drive Initiative is a yearlong challenge to help support and provide diapers to growing families in District 109.

“We are asking anyone in District 109 and beyond to bring new packages of diapers or wipes - any size and quantity – to the district office in Lancaster for donations throughout 2022,” Representative Sherman said.

Diapers are a key factor in the healthy development of a baby. However, statistics show that one in three families face challenges providing clean diapers for their infants and toddlers.

“An average month’s supply of diapers has been estimated to cost a family about $80 month,” Representative Sherman concluded. With the strong spirit of unity in District 109 I am certain that if we all work together, we can make a difference in the lives of those in need not only in our District, but throughout the Dallas area and beyond.”

To make a diaper donation please contact the District Office at 972-227-1064.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Grand Prairie, Seagoville, and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the special select judicial committee.

