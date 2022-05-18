Exclusive site visit to the USMC Gruntworks Facility at Future Soldier Technology USA 2022

Future Soldier Technology USA Conference | June 7th-8th, 2022, Arlington, VA

Delegates at the Future Soldier technology USA Conference will have the opportunity to attend a site visit to the USMC Gruntworks Facility.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In three weeks, the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference will commence on June 7th and 8th, 2022, at the Hilton Arlington, Virginia. This is the only conference solely dedicated to enhancing soldier and marine modernisation in North America, covering the greatest challenges and next generation solutions that are enabling infantry to conduct operations in today's and tomorrow's battlefields.

Guest passes are available for US Military & DOD Personnel. To apply, please contact Jack Overell at joverell@smi-online.co.uk. For those interested in attending, places will become limited soon. Register at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR2.

Following Day Two of the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the site visit to the USMC Gruntworks Facility - Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, on June 8th.

The Gruntworks Squad Integration Facility is a collaborative capability that provides the tools, resources and knowledge to effectively conduct integration, human factors, and system level product evaluations for the marine. Run and Operated by The Marine Expeditionary Rifle Squad Team (MERS).

The Marine Expeditionary Rifle Squad Team is a research and development program responsible for the Squad as a System and modernizing the capabilities of the squad to fulfill the Marine Operating Concept 2025 vision. The focus is on the integration of everything worn, carried and consumed by the Marines in the squad and their ability to operate effectively from the various mobility platforms that support the infantry. Operational human performance and the squad’s dismounted mobility are critical attributes to balance with new technologies and capability additions.

Gruntworks’ specialized instrumentation provides quantitative data of Marines performance in order to support engineering enhancements for equipment and informed decision making for procurements.

The full agenda is available at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR2.

Registration Information:

If you are US DoD: You will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the conference. However, in order to attend this event PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, which is subject to final approval.

Future Soldier Technology USA

June 7th-8th, 2022

Hilton Arlington, Virginia

Lead Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors and Exhibitors: Marathon Targets, Ovzon, and Persistent Systems

