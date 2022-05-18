HORSE SOLDIERS BOOK LAUNCH WAS A GREAT SUCCESS
SWORDS OF LIGHTNING: EVENT IN TAMPA IS WELL ATTENDED. MANY MILITARY PERSONNEL ON HAND TO HEAR ABOUT THE FIRST MISSION AFTER THE 911 ATTACKS ON AMERICATAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book event with Green Berets to launch the new book, Swords of Lightning was a great success. “The Horse Soldiers” Mark Nutsch, Bob Pennington and Vince Makela were joined by author Jim DeFelice to present the back stories of the mission and highlights of the content of the book. Attended by former United States Special Forces Colonel Christopher Miller, at the time the Secretary of Defense, who testified about the selection of the 12-man team, ODA-595 and the unconventional combat that went into the mission. A monument to their honor, “America’s Response Monument,” was erected at Ground Zero in New York City, where it is viewed by thousands daily. Swords of Lightning is their story, told from their point of view for the first time, with never-before revealed details and insights of the campaign, their struggles, and how close they came to failure and death.
The event was viewed by hundreds of military and civilian attendees. As part of this event, Film Director, Dan Myrick produced behind the scenes coverage for a documentary on this story. The film is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2022. There was also Horse Soldier Bourbon tasting throughout the story telling. The team signed books for patrons at the event. The event was sponsored by Visit Tampa Bay and Autoslide, LLC.
Interviews will be at the Horse Solider Bourbon Urban Stillhouse 2232 5th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712. One on One Interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, May 18th. Contact Bruce Maduri at ceo@unitedcitiespro.com or 813-250-3883 to schedule your interview with the Horse Soldiers.
About the Authors
Mark Nutsch, Former U.S. Army Special Forces Major A native of the Kansas, Mark served for 24 years in the Army, as an Infantry, 75th Ranger Regiment; and Special Forces officer with unique combat and leadership experiences. As America’s response to the attacks of 9/11, Captain Nutsch led one of the first “Task Force Dagger” combined teams of CIA, Special Forces A-team (ODA-595), and Combat Controllers into Northern Afghanistan. Advising the armed resistance leadership against the Taliban and al Qaeda they spearheaded unprecedented Unconventional Warfare operations, while mounted horseback. The “Campaign for Mazar-e Sharif” resulted in the liberation of 6 Northern Afghanistan Provinces within weeks. Recognized as the catalyst for the collapse of the Taliban Regime and expanded pursuit of al Qaeda terrorists. He is currently involved in efforts to evacuate American citizens and his team’s Afghan allies, aiding their resettlement. Featured in various books, museums and as a guest speaker. Mark, his wife, and the 595 team are featured in the Emmy nominated documentary film “Legion of Brothers”. Mark is portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth in the feature film by Jerry Bruckheimer Studios entitled ”12 Strong”.
Bob Pennington, Retired Senior Warrant Officer served in the Army for thirty-plus years and is a Georgia Native. He’s commanded Green Berets in combat and trained candidates attending the Special Forces Q-Course. Pennington has written military doctrine, as well as lectured and consulted on film, books, and military monographs. He was recently inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Special Forces Regiment and the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame. Bob is the recipient of many combat and peacetime awards, to include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with Valor Device and two oak leaf clusters. He is a recipient of the 2018 MG Shachnow Award (Special recognition for combat actions), and the 2014 Bronze Order of Saint Philip Neri (20+ years outstanding achievement in Special Forces). He also received a Special Commendation from the Governor of Georgia and honored through a State Resolution by the Georgia House of Representatives for his military service. He is a lifelong member of the distinguished Office of Strategic Services (OSS) Society. Bob, Mark and their business partners operate a nationally growing, craft whiskey distillery brand, American Freedom Distillery, featuring their premium award-winning Horse Soldier Bourbon.
Jim DeFelice, Author or Co-Author of sixteen New York Times bestselling books, including American Sniper and Everyman a Hero. He has written over fifty fiction and non-fiction books, including sixteen that have made the New York Times best-seller lists. Among his recent nonfiction works are EVERY MAN A HERO, a memoir based on the World War II service of Combat Medic Ray Lambert. The book won the 2019 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Award. An international blockbuster with over 5 million sales, AMERICAN SNIPER (2012) detailed the life and service of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle. Made into a record-breaking blockbuster movie of the same name (2015) starring Bradley Cooper and directed by Clint Eastwood. Sniper was followed by two more NY Times best-selling non-fiction works, CODE NAME JOHNNY WALKER (2014). A limited television series movie based on AMERICAN WIFE (2015) with Taya Kyle is under development in Hollywood with Jim as a consulting producer. His work in video games includes Afro Samurai: Revenge of Kuma, and Ace Combat: Assault Horizon, the number one selling air-combat franchise in the world. A winner of the Army Historical Foundation Award for his writing, he lives in the Hudson Valley.
About Visit Tampa Bay, The heart of Florida's Gulf Coast beats in Tampa Bay. Visit Tampa Bay encourages adventurous travelers to unlock sun, fun and culture in Florida's most diverse travel destination.
About Autoslide, Autoslide LLC has been in the commercial automation business for over 25 years.
