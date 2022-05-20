Submit Release
BATON ROUGE'S TEC & MAINE MUSIK RELEASE SINGLE "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY"

NY, USA , May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rappers T.E.C. and Maine Musik release the single "Whole Lotta Money" today via MRNK Music Group of New, York a subsidiary of Blackstone Inc. BX (NYSE)
. "Whole Lotta Money" finds T.E.C. & Maine Musik reconnected to deliver another hard-hitting street anthem, continuing in the tradition of Spider Nation. The accompanying video was directed by Barf. Watch it below.

T.E.C. says, “My brother Maine Musik, who is currently on the tail end of serving a federal sentence, will be home in a minute. We just felt, you know, we needed to give the fans something until he touches down. We have some crazy songs! Also, be on the look for the full project. We’re back like we never left."

Maine Musik adds, "It's a blessing to give the fans a taste of what's to come. I’ll be home in a minute. Until then go bump my old music that sounds better than this new music."

“We are looking forward to the launch of collaborative merchandise and other very cool offerings to go along with the projects for all the T.E.C. & Maine Musik fans out there from Spider Nation," states T.E.C.'s business advisor Raphew Reed, Jr TEC, and Maine Musik were both signed to Master P's New No Limit Records. Together, they've released projects like Spider Nation, Retaliation, and more.

TEC has amassed over 100m video views for tracks like "Thru the Storm," "My Spider" and "Go Crazy." His Web Life mixtape series are fan favorites, and he has found his greatest success as an independent artist. Maine Muzik has over 75 million YouTube views and counting.

Stream "Whole Lotta Money" here.
Watch "Whole Lotta Money" video here

Website : https://www.mnrk.com/

Media Relations
Giovanna Melchiorre
email us here

