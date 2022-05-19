Spektra Systems Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com), today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience & expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.
As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.
Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Principal at Spektra Systems added, “Spektra's determination and deep understanding in planning, assessing, and migrating Windows Server and SQL Server to Azure has been reinforced by the attainment of this advanced specialization. This success will deliver huge encouragement to our talented team of Microsoft Azure cloud specialists in providing the most effective Azure solution to our customers.”
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales, and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Spektra Systems clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”
Along with general Windows & SQL Infrastructure migration, Spektra’s CloudLabs platform helps ISVs, organizations, and education institutes to migrate their lab infrastructure to cloud and leverage Azure for on-demand lab provisioning. With CloudLabs and Azure, organizations and intuitions can manage and distribute labs for courses, certifications, workshops, conference, POCs, and Demos at scale, all while keeping cloud spend under control.
For more information, you can also visit Spektra Systems Microsoft Partner page.
About CloudLabs
CloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual training platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment.
To learn how CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos, visit: https://cloudlabs.ai/
About Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com) is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation.
