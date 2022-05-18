Network Automation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

Network Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Network Automation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Network Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the network automation market size is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2021 to $6.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.84%. The network automation global market is expected to reach $26.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.16%. The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is driving the growth of the network automation global market.

The network automation global market consists of sales of the network automation by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to software, which automates the network and security provisioning and management, to maximise the network efficiency and functionality. Network automation software predicts the efficient way to map, configure, provision and manage network and increases the speed of application development by automating network and security provisioning management.

Global Network Automation Market Trends

Network Automation-as-a-Service (NaaaS) With Cloud Vision or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is the key trend gaining popularity in the network automation market. NaaS is a cloud model which enables users to operate and maintain the network without owning a network operating infrastructure. Cloud Vision or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is an application used to deliver the service over internet access. The companies operating in network automation market are focusing on offering products through new business models to increase customer reach and business presence.

Global Network Automation Market Segments

The global network automation market is segmented:

By Solution Type: Network Automation Tools, SD-WAN and Network Virtualization, Intent-based Networking

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other Industry Verticals

By Geography: The global network automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Network Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides network automation market overviews, global network automation market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global network automation market, network automation global market share, network automation global market segments and geographies, network automation global market trends, network automation global market players, network automation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The network automation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Network Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cisco, Juniper Networks, NetBrain, Forward Networks, SolarWinds, Apstra, BlueCat, Entuity, Veriflow, Riverbed, Itential, Volta Networks, Sedona Systems, Kentik, NetYCE, Versa Networks, AppViewX, 128 Technology, and Anuta Networks.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

