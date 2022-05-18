Submit Release
The Abbot Kinney Club Launches to Make a Positive Impact and Reward Sweet Treats

Love to Party for Good and make a positive impact, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn sweet dining and shopping rewards on Abbot Kinney #lovetoshopforgood #abbotkinneyclub #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Party for Good and make a positive impact, attend The Sweetest Happy Hour Ever on Abbot Kinney...Sponsored By Recruiting for Good on 5/25 @ 5:25pm #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood @recruitingforgood www.TheAbbotKinneyClub.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. And rewards referrals with sweet dining and shopping gift cards.

Love to Party for Good and make a positive impact Join the Club; simply, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn sweet dining and shopping rewards on Abbot Kinney!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Abbot Kinney Club; we're making a positive impact fun and rewarding. Simply participate in our referral program to enjoy the sweetest dining and shopping in LA.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "With So Many Sweet Choices…Abbot Kinney is Perfect to Share The Best Plant Based Restaurants Ever...Support Sustainable Shopping & The World Too! Join The Club to Do It All..."

Love to Party for Good and make a positive impact Join the Club; simply, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn sweet dining and shopping rewards on Abbot Kinney! #lovetoshopforgood #wepartyforgood #dining #sweetshopping www.TheAbbotKinneyClub.com

In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

