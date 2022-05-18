Video Streaming Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the video streaming software market size is expected to reach $15.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.4%. The growing demand for Video on Demand (VoD) streaming is expected to propel the growth of the video streaming software market going forward.

The video streaming software market consists of sales of video streaming software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are involved in the internet-based delivery of videos, movies, and TV network programs. The continuous transmission of video files from a server to a client is referred to as video streaming. Video streaming software allows people to see videos without having to download them. Movies, TV shows, YouTube videos, and live-streamed content are examples of video-streamed content.

Global Video Streaming Software Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the video streaming software market. Video streaming software market overview shows that companies are introducing new technologies in their product offerings to improve the customer video streaming experience. For instance, in July 2021, Amazon, a US-based technology company, has introduced a live streaming service for the web and mobile application powered by Twitch’s technology. Customers can set up and live stream videos through their website or mobile application using Amazon's Interactive Video Service (IVS). It allows content creators and developers to deliver a consistent, low-latency live streaming experience across several platforms and devices without sacrificing video quality or buffering.

Global Video Streaming Software Market Segments

The global video streaming software market is segmented:

By Streaming Type: Live Streaming, Video-On-Demand Streaming

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By Vertical: Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Academia And Education, Healthcare, Government, Other Verticals

By Geography: The global video streaming software market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides video streaming software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global video streaming software market, video streaming software global market share, video streaming software global market segments and geographies, video streaming software global market players, video streaming software global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The video streaming software global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Kaltura, BrightCove, Panopto, Haivision, Vimeo, Vbrick, Polycom, Qumu, Sonic Foundry, MediaPlatform, Akamai, Limelight Networks, Agile Content, Ramp Holdings Inc, Zixi, Muvi, Vidizmo, Vidyard, Ooyala Inc, Wowza Media Systems LLC, Telestream LLC, Apple Inc, Southern Cross Media Group Limited, Mirillis Ltd, and NCH Software Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

