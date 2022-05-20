Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Heels An Eco Luxury Fashion Reward

Love to Shop for Good...Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn $2500 Eco Sustainable Luxury Shoe Shopping Rewards #thesweetestheels #lovetoshopforgood #recruitingforgood www.TheSweetestHeels.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with gift cards for luxury sustainable women shoes.

We’re Making Eco Luxury Shoe Shopping Fun & Rewarding …With The Sweetest Heels that are GOOD for You and The World Too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Heels a sustainable luxury shoe shopping (gift card); to inspire participation in our referral program.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We’re Making Eco Luxury Shoe Shopping Fun & Rewarding …With The Sweetest Heels that are GOOD for You and The World Too!"

About

In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

