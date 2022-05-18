Submit Release
Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee Listening and Learning Session

MAINE, May 25 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: May 25, 2022

Start Time: 12:45 PM

Location: In person meeting for Advisory Committee members with virtual attendance option for observers.

Meeting description/purpose:

This will be an in-person Advisory Committee meeting held at Cundy's Harbor Community Center, 837 Cundy's Harbor Road, Harpswell, ME 04079 from 12:45 - 3:30 pm. The public is encouraged to observe/attend through Zoom due to limited in-person attendance capacity at the community center.

Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379

Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap Advisory Committee Listening and Learning Session

