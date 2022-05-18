Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Eco Fashion Reward 12 Months of Sneakers
We’re Making Eco Fashion Shopping Fun & Rewarding, Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn 12 Months of Sneakers #12monthsofsneakers #sustainablefashion #recruitingforgood www.12MonthsofSneakers.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with gift cards for the world's sweetest sneakers.
Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow. Co-Founder EcoDiva, Taryn Hipwell teaches girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with the sweetest eco sustainable shopping; and is launching "12 Months of Sneakers," to inspire participation in our referral program.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Our Sweet Reward Was Inspired By Rolling Stone Article 'Best Foot Forward:' These 13 Shoe Brands Pair Style With Sustainability By Carrie Bell and Nishka Dhawan."
About
12 Months of Sneakers is a sweet sustainable fashion reward created by Recruiting for Good; and inspired by a Rolling Stone article. People praticipate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn $500 shopping gift cards with sustainable sneaker companies. www.12Monthsof Sneakers.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com #girlsdesigntomorrow #passion #purpose #play
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet creative contests, parties, and work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
