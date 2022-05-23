Steven Bergman and Star Performance Marketing Powering The Way To Help Their Clients Take Their Sales To The Next Level.

Submit Release
Steven Bergman and Star Performance Marketing Leading The Way To Help Their Clients Take Their Sales To The Next Level.

Steven Bergman, CEO & Founder of Star Performance Marketing, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

Steven Bergman and Star Performance Marketing are powerhouses in helping dealerships in their space. Steve has a remarkable way to break complex marketing initiatives down into bite size chunks!”
— Andy Jacob
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Steven Bergman, CEO & Founder of Star Performance Marketing for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Steven Bergman joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.

ABOUT Star Performance Marketing

Gaining a competitive edge in a tight marketplace is essential for your dealership’s success. At Star Marketing Performance, we are passionate about propelling our clients toward their goals. By partnering with our agency, you will benefit from the full support of our dedicated Account Managers. Through our hands-on approach and expertise, we cover the bases from planning to execution. We guarantee that we will deliver the results you expect from your marketing team.

Steven Bergman joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Steven Bergman discusses the newest offerings of Star Performance Marketing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Steven Bergman joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Steven Bergman was amazing. The success of Star Performance Marketing is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Steven Bergman on the video series.

Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Star Performance Marketing. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Steven Bergman who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Steven Bergman”.

ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Steven Bergman, CEO & Founder, Star Performance Marketing, A DotCom Magazine Interview

